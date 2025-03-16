Somalia airstrikes hit Al-Shabab base in Jilib, kill leaders

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The Somali government announced Sunday that joint airstrikes with international partners had inflicted substantial damage on the Al-Shabaab militant group in the southern Middle Juba region.

The intensive operations, conducted overnight and into Sunday, specifically targeted key Al-Shabaab locations within the Jilib district, a known insurgent stronghold.

A press release from the Ministry of Information detailed that the strikes focused on the district’s administrative center, a facility the militants termed a “jihadist center,” two compounds used for training and explosives preparation, and the residences of two alleged senior commanders, Hassen Yaqub, and Amin.

The government asserted that all targeted facilities in Jilib were destroyed. The statement also claimed that numerous Al-Shabaab commanders and fighters were killed or wounded, with authorities currently working to confirm the exact casualty figures.

While the Somali government’s statement did not identify the international partners involved, the United States military has historically conducted airstrikes against Al-Shabaab in Somalia, often in coordination with the national government.

Aerial operations expand to other regions

Beyond Jilib, the government reported that separate aerial operations occurred in the Lower and Middle Shabelle regions.

These strikes reportedly eliminated key Al-Shabaab strongholds in the Ceelbacad area, situated on the border of Middle Shabelle and Galgaduud regions, and in the Mubaarak area of Lower Shabelle.

These regions have long been significant areas of Al-Shabaab activity, frequently used as staging grounds for attacks on government forces and civilians.

The Somali government also issued a stark warning to civilians living in areas still under Al-Shabaab’s control. The press release urged residents to avoid locations known to harbor the militants, citing the ongoing and intensified airstrike campaign.

“Warning: The Somali government cautions the Somali populace residing in areas where the Khawaarij [a government term for Al-Shabaab] are hiding to stay clear of their centers or the enemy’s presence, as the Khawaarij are under constant targeting,” the Ministry of Information stated.

The anti-terrorism efforts

Al-Shabaab rose from the ashes of Somalia’s Islamic Courts Union, briefly seizing Mogadishu in 2006 before an African Union offensive reclaimed the capital in 2011.

Since then, the group has entrenched itself in rural strongholds like Jilib, a strategic town in the Jubba Valley, leveraging its fertile lands and proximity to Kenya for logistics and recruitment.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, elected in May 2022, has prioritized dismantling the militants, blending military pressure with efforts to choke their financial lifelines.

The group aims to overthrow the internationally recognized government and establish its own regime based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law. Al-Shabaab frequently conducts bombings and attacks in the capital, Mogadishu, and across the country.

Jilib, the focus of the major airstrikes, is strategically located in the Middle Juba region, a long-standing area of significant influence for Al-Shabaab, which provides it with operational depth and resources.

The term “Khawaarijta” (singular: Kharijite) is an Arabic term historically referring to a radical Islamic sect known for its extremism and violence. The Somali government and its allies frequently employ this term to delegitimize Al-Shabaab.

The Somali government reiterated its unwavering commitment to eradicating Al-Shabaab from Somalia, emphasizing the continued collaboration between the Somali National Army, international partners, and the Somali people.

These latest airstrikes occur amidst sustained efforts by the Somali government, supported by international missions to weaken Al-Shabaab’s control over various parts of the country.

While the government often reports successes against the group, Al-Shabaab continues to demonstrate its capacity to conduct attacks and maintain its presence in several regions.

The reported targeting of alleged senior commanders Hassen Yaqub and Amin, if confirmed, would represent a notable setback for Al-Shabaab’s leadership. However, the group has historically shown resilience and the ability to replace commanders.