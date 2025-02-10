Somalia rejects Gaza resettlement plans in its territory

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s federal government has firmly denied any involvement in plans to resettle Palestinians from Gaza within its borders, following reports from Israeli and British media suggesting that Somalia’s breakaway and semi-autonomous regions might be considered for hosting displaced Gazans.

The controversy emerged after The Daily Telegraph quoted Israel Bachar, Israel’s ambassador to the Pacific Southwest, stating that Palestinian refugees from Gaza could potentially be relocated to Somalia’s Puntland and Somaliland regions, as well as Morocco. This claim has sparked widespread reactions, both domestically and internationally.

Somalia rejects hosting claims

In an official statement issued by Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, the government reiterated its unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s legitimate right to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international law.

“Somalia will not participate in any displacement policies targeting Palestinians,” the ministry declared, emphasizing that such measures constitute “grave violations of international humanitarian law and undermine efforts toward a lasting peace.”

The Somali government’s statement comes amid growing global criticism of a controversial U.S.-backed plan, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, to redevelop Gaza.

The plan reportedly includes relocating Gaza’s population and constructing “modern housing” elsewhere—a proposal that has drawn widespread condemnation from human rights organizations, Middle Eastern governments, and international legal experts.

Further fueling tensions, Yacob Mohamed Abdalla, Puntland’s deputy information minister, was quoted by The Daily Telegraph expressing openness to welcoming Gaza refugees if they arrived voluntarily.

Abdalla reportedly suggested that hosting Gazans could contribute to “modernization and economic development” in Puntland, one of Somalia’s semi-autonomous regions facing significant economic challenges.

However, Puntland’s Ministry of Information quickly distanced itself from Abdalla’s remarks, issuing a statement clarifying that his comments were personal opinions and did not reflect the official stance of the Puntland administration.

“Puntland respects the Palestinian people’s right to live peacefully in their homeland,” the ministry stated. “The deputy minister’s comments do not represent the views of the Puntland government.”

Abdirahman Keelo, a Puntland-based legal researcher, criticized the relocation proposal as “unrealistic” and “impractical,” citing the region’s widespread poverty, lack of infrastructure, and ongoing security challenges.

“This is an irrational idea,” Keelo told Caasimada Online. “Forced displacement is prohibited under international humanitarian law. The contradictions in these statements reflect a lack of coherent policy from those proposing such plans.”

Former Puntland spokesperson Abdullahi Mohamed Jaha echoed similar sentiments, stating on Facebook that while Puntland shares religious ties with Gaza’s Muslim population, the region cannot support an influx of refugees.

United global opposition

The discussions about potentially relocating Gaza residents to Somalia and Morocco gained traction following Egypt and Jordan’s firm opposition to Trump’s proposal.

Both countries, which maintain peace treaties with Israel, have consistently rejected efforts to resettle Palestinian refugees within their borders, citing legal, political, and humanitarian concerns.

International human rights organizations have also condemned the proposal, describing it as a violation of the fundamental rights of Palestinians.

The United Nations and various legal experts have warned that forced displacement violates key provisions of the Geneva Conventions and other international treaties protecting the rights of refugees and displaced persons.

The debate over resettlement comes against the backdrop of an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. After 15 months of intense conflict between Israel and Palestinian groups, Gaza remains devastated, with at least 61,707 people reported dead, according to figures from the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Thousands more have been injured or displaced, with critical infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and residential areas, severely damaged.