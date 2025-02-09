Puntland open to hosting Gazans if relocation is voluntary

GAROWE, Somalia – Officials in Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region have indicated their willingness to accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza following remarks by US President Donald Trump, who suggested “clearing Gaza” and relocating its residents to other countries.

On Friday, President Trump claimed that Gaza would be handed over to the United States by Israel, elaborating on his controversial plan for an American administration of the war-stricken region, which includes the permanent resettlement of Palestinians.

This contentious proposal marks a significant shift from longstanding US foreign policy in the Middle East, potentially altering decades of diplomatic approaches to the region.

When questioned about the plan on Friday, President Trump told reporters that Gaza “will be given to us by Israel” and asserted that his proposal to assume control over the Gaza Strip, currently governed by Hamas, has “been “very well received.”

Israeli and US officials are reportedly exploring Morocco, along with Somalia’s two autonomous regions—Puntland and Somaliland—as potential destinations for relocating Gazans.

According to Channel 12 News on Wednesday, the White House considers Morocco, Puntland, and Somaliland as part of the relocation plan.

Puntland’s response

Speaking to The Telegraph, Yacqub Mohamed Abdalla, Puntland’s Deputy Information Minister, stated that the region would welcome Gazan refugees if they came of their own free will.

“First, I can tell you that Puntland is in the Horn of Africa, and Palestine is in the Middle East. There is no reason for a person to be evicted from his country and taken to another country when that person has not chosen to move,” Abdalla said. However, he added, “That [free movement] is not a problem… We will welcome them then, and it is by international law.”

In a separate statement posted on Facebook, Abdullahi Mohamed Jama, a former spokesperson for the Puntland government, argued that accepting Palestinians would benefit the region and garner international support.

Jama emphasized the shared Islamic faith between Gazans and Puntland residents, suggesting that the refugees would contribute to the “modernization and development” of the state. He referenced the approximately 10,000 refugees who fled the war in Yemen and brought “technical expertise” upon their arrival in Puntland.

“It is best to take advantage of the unplanned opportunities that sometimes arise,” Jama added, claiming that hosting Gazans would elevate Puntland’s standing in the world and bring “security and economic development” in return.

Controversial Israeli proposal

The comments from Puntland officials come amid reports that some Israeli officials have been exploring options for the “voluntary migration” of Palestinians from Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told a meeting of his Likud party last year: “Our problem is [finding] countries that are willing to absorb Gazans, and we are working on it.”

The US State Department, under the Biden administration, has condemned statements advocating for the resettlement of Gazans outside the territory, calling them “inflammatory and irresponsible.”

Reports have also surfaced that Israel investigated the possibility of relocating Palestinians to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

On Thursday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated that Norway, Spain, and Ireland had a “legal duty” to take in any resident of Gaza after the countries recognized a Palestinian state.

Puntland, Somalia, and Israel

Puntland, a region in northeastern Somalia, declared itself an autonomous state in 1998. It has a complex relationship with the Federal Government of Somalia in Mogadishu.

In March 2023, Puntland withdrew its recognition of the federal government following a dispute over constitutional amendments, particularly the transition to direct, one-person-one-vote elections.

Somalia, located in the Horn of Africa, has experienced decades of conflict and instability, including the rise of the jihadist group Al-Shabaab. The country is considered a fragile state, facing significant challenges in terms of security, governance, and humanitarian needs.

Will Brown, an Africa expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations, described the prospect of sending hundreds of thousands of Gazans to Somalia as “absurd.”

“Somalia is a failed state plagued by jihadist violence. The idea of dumping highly traumatized people there is shocking,” Brown said.

The Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory bordering Israel and Egypt, has been under a blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt since 2007 when the Islamist group Hamas took control.

This blockade severely restricts the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza, contributing to a dire humanitarian situation.

Any discussion of relocating Gazans raises significant ethical and legal concerns. International law, including the principle of non-refoulement, prohibits the forced return of refugees or asylum seekers to a place where they face persecution or serious harm.

The suggestion of mass displacement also echoes the historical displacement of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and the Six-Day War in 1967, a highly sensitive issue known as the Nakba (“catastrophe”) in Arabic.