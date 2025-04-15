Somalia seeks renewal of Cold War-era U.S. military pact

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia has formally offered the United States access to three of its most strategically located ports—Mogadishu, Kismayo, and Berbera—as part of a broader push to strengthen defense ties and dissuade Washington from recognizing Somaliland’s self-declared independence.

Somalia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ali Mohamed Omar, confirmed the proposal in an interview with TRT World. He said the federal government had requested the renewal of a military cooperation agreement signed initially during the Cold War, which gave the U.S. military access to key Somali ports and airfields.

“We’ve asked the United States to renew the agreement so they can continue to use those three ports—and more if needed,” said Omar. “This is a strategic move to draw closer to the U.S., which is essential in our fight against al-Shabaab. We need their support, and they are helping us now.”

Cold war pact revisited

The original agreement, signed in 1980 under President Jimmy Carter, allowed U.S. forces to operate from Somali facilities, including the military base in Berbera. The pact was part of Washington’s efforts to counter Soviet influence in the Horn of Africa during a period of regional realignment.

Today, Somalia is reviving that agreement to reinforce its geopolitical value and secure more substantial military and diplomatic support from Washington.

However, the proposal faces significant hurdles. The Somali federal government does not currently control either Berbera, located in the self-declared republic of Somaliland, or Kismayo, the economic capital of the semi-autonomous Jubaland region. Both regions maintain limited or strained ties with Mogadishu.

Somaliland, which has operated independently since 1991 but remains internationally unrecognized, reacted strongly to the move.

J. Peter Pham, a former U.S. special envoy to the Sahel and Great Lakes regions and a prominent advocate for Somaliland, criticized the offer. He described it as “an insult to American intelligence” for attempting to hand over control of ports not under the federal government’s authority.

Somaliland officials rejected the deal outright, saying any cooperation over Berbera must go through their own administration.

In his remarks to TRT World, Omar emphasized Somalia’s geopolitical importance, citing its long coastline—Africa’s longest—and its role in counterterrorism efforts.

“Somalia has the longest coastline in mainland Africa,” he said. “Our relationship with the U.S. is strong. They are helping us fight al-Shabaab in the south and ISIS in the north.”

The Horn of Africa is a critical strategic zone for the U.S. and its allies. It serves as a key route for maritime trade and a focal point in counterterrorism operations.

Somaliland’s diplomatic maneuvers

The offer to the U.S. comes amid growing tensions over Somaliland’s push for international recognition.

U.S. media recently reported that Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud sent a letter to former President Donald Trump, asking the U.S. to take over security operations at ports and airfields in Berbera and Bosaso in exchange for a promise not to recognize Somaliland.

While Washington has not officially responded, the move is seen as part of Mogadishu’s broader strategy to assert its sovereignty and block Somaliland’s diplomatic advances.

However, Puntland—another semi-autonomous region in northeastern Somalia—also controls Bosaso port and has yet to respond formally. Analysts suggest Puntland is unlikely to support any agreement that excludes its leadership from decision-making.

Somalia’s port access proposal underscores its ambitions for deeper strategic alignment with the United States and the internal divisions that may complicate implementation.

While the U.S. continues to prioritize counterterrorism in the Horn of Africa, Somalia’s fragmented political landscape poses challenges for formalizing any military cooperation involving regional infrastructure.

The Somali government remains committed to enhancing its sovereignty, expanding international partnerships, and resisting any foreign moves that could legitimize Somaliland’s campaign for statehood.