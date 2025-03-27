Somalia seeks Trump ties, balancing US interests

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (HSM) is actively pursuing deeper ties with US President Donald Trump’s administration, aiming to leverage Trump’s renewed focus on extractive industries for Somalia’s economic benefit and enhanced security cooperation.

Despite indications that some within the Trump administration favor closer engagement with the self-declared independent region of Somaliland, HSM has established strategic relationships within influential American political and business circles.

Among HSM’s notable allies is Trent Franks, a former Republican Congressman and Arizona-based Liberty Petroleum Corporation chairman. Liberty Petroleum holds exploration rights for three offshore blocks in Somalia’s deepwater zones, presenting substantial potential for the nation’s economic growth.

The arrangement is expected to generate significant government revenue and employment opportunities within Somalia’s burgeoning oil and gas sector.

Franks also reportedly enjoys a close relationship with the newly appointed US Energy Secretary, Chris Wright, who leads the energy firm Liberty Energy.

This connection offers President Mohamud a significant channel through which to advance Somalia’s ambitions in oil and gas development with the US.

However, this cooperation has encountered obstacles. In March 2024, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre rejected a petroleum agreement signed with Liberty Petroleum, citing procedural and legal irregularities. This incident underscored internal disagreements within the Somali government regarding foreign oil contracts.

Further underscoring a potential alignment, President Trump has already demonstrated a security commitment to Somalia. In January, he authorized military strikes against Islamic State (ISIS) militants operating in Puntland, a semi-autonomous region in northeastern Somalia.

This action signals a willingness for military engagement in the country, a notable departure from Trump’s first term, which saw the withdrawal of US troops.

The prospect of a sustained US security presence will likely be a crucial point of discussion between the two nations, particularly given the persistent challenges posed by extremist groups and broader regional instability.

President Mohamud praised the United States’ decisive actions against terrorism and expressed gratitude for its continued security support.

Additionally, in December 2014, the Somali Embassy in Washington, D.C., engaged the services of the political lobbying firm BGR Group shortly after the Biden administration forgave Somalia’s billion-dollar-plus debt.

The BGR Group was contracted to provide government relations services to strengthen U.S.-Somalia relations.