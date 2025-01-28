Somalia taps US lobbyists to preserve troop support

Mogadishu, Somalia – Somalia’s federal government has enlisted the services of BGR Group, a prominent Washington-based lobbying firm, to advocate for sustained US military support in its ongoing fight against extremist groups, including Al-Shabab.

The move reflects growing concerns over potential shifts in US foreign policy and American aid’s critical role in Somalia’s counterterrorism efforts.

The one-year contract, worth $600,000, was signed in November 2023 by Somalia’s Ambassador to the United States, Dahir Hassan Arab, and BGR Group, a firm with deep ties to Republican leadership and former US government officials.

The agreement underscores Somalia’s determination to maintain its strategic partnership with the United States, its most important ally in the battle against terrorism.

A strategic partnership

BGR Group, co-founded by former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour, a prominent Republican figure, boasts a roster of high-profile consultants, including Tom Locke, a former deputy assistant director of the FBI.

The firm’s expertise in navigating US political landscapes is expected to bolster Somalia’s lobbying efforts on Capitol Hill and within the Biden administration.

Somalia’s reliance on US military support has grown significantly recently, particularly in the fight against Al-Shabab. The Al-Qaeda-affiliated militant group has waged a brutal insurgency in the Horn of Africa nation for over a decade.

US airstrikes, intelligence sharing, and training for Somali forces have been pivotal in weakening the group’s hold on large swathes of territory.

US military presence in Somalia

Fluctuations have marked the US military’s involvement in Somalia. In December 2020, then-President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of nearly all 700 US troops stationed in the country, citing a desire to end “forever wars.”

However, President Joe Biden reversed this decision in 2021, redeploying hundreds of troops to assist Somali forces in their counterterrorism operations.

Somalia’s government fears that the return of a Trump administration or a shift in US foreign policy priorities could jeopardize this support. The hiring of BGR Group is seen as a preemptive measure to ensure continuity in US military aid, which Somali officials describe as “the backbone” of their efforts to stabilize the country.

BGR Group’s mandate includes advocating for continued US military assistance, securing funding for Somali security forces, and fostering bipartisan support for Somalia’s stabilization efforts.

The firm’s connections with Republican leaders are particularly strategic, given the potential for a Republican victory in the 2024 US presidential election.

“Somalia’s partnership with the United States is vital to our national security,” said Ambassador Dahir Hassan Carab in a statement. “We are confident that BGR Group will help us communicate the importance of this alliance to US policymakers and ensure that Somalia remains a priority in Washington.”

Challenges ahead

Despite significant gains against Al-Shabaab, Somalia continues to face immense challenges. The militant group remains capable of launching deadly attacks, including recent assaults on government installations and civilian targets.

Additionally, Somalia’s political landscape remains fragile, with ongoing tensions between the federal government and regional states.

The Biden administration has supported Somalia’s counterterrorism efforts, but concerns over governance and human rights issues have occasionally strained relations.

BGR Group’s lobbying efforts will need to address these concerns while emphasizing the strategic importance of Somalia in the global fight against terrorism.

Somalia’s stability is critical for its citizens and the Horn of Africa region. The country’s strategic location along key shipping routes and proximity to conflict-prone nations like Ethiopia and Yemen make it a focal point for international security efforts.

A collapse in US support could embolden extremist groups and destabilize the region further.