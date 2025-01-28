Somalia reveals effort to block Egypt from AU mission

Mogadishu, Somalia) – Somalia has defended Egypt’s inclusion in a new African Union peacekeeping force, revealing that “multiple parties” had sought to exclude Cairo from the mission.

The announcement by Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi implicitly implicates Ethiopia, locked in a bitter dispute with Egypt over the Nile River.

Foreign Minister Fiqi confirmed a concerted campaign in recent months to block Egypt’s participation in the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

“There has been pressure to exclude Egypt from the African Union mission; various sides have pushed this issue,” Fiqi told Caasimada Online. “Djibouti and other neighboring countries are part of this mission, but the focus was on Egypt’s participation.”

While Fiqi stopped short of directly naming Ethiopia, the ongoing tensions between Addis Ababa and Cairo over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile provide a clear context.

Ethiopia’s massive dam project has strained relations with Egypt, which fears a significant reduction in its vital Nile water supply.

Mogadishu supports Egypt’s contribution

Fiqi underscored Somalia’s support for Egypt’s role in AUSSOM, highlighting Cairo’s assistance in training and equipping Somali security forces.

“The Egyptians support the government’s security forces, and they help with their training and equipment,” he asserted. “Therefore, there is no reason to exclude them from the African Union peacekeeping force.”

AUSSOM, replacing ATMIS earlier this year, aims to bolster Somali forces in their fight against al-Shabaab and facilitate a gradual handover of security responsibilities to the Somali government.

The mission’s mandate involves degrading al-Shabaab, supporting the development of capable Somali security institutions, and executing a phased transition of security duties.

Nile dispute looms large

The diplomatic maneuvering surrounding Egypt’s AUSSOM participation is inextricably linked to the broader geopolitical landscape, particularly the Nile River dispute.

Ethiopia’s construction of the GERD, set to be Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam, has fueled severe tensions with downstream nations Egypt and Sudan, heavily reliant on the Nile’s waters.

Egypt perceives the GERD as a major threat to its water security and has consistently sought diplomatic avenues to pressure Ethiopia into guaranteeing its water rights.

Cairo has forged regional and international alliances, securing agreements recognizing its historical claims to the Nile. It has also negotiated with Ethiopia and Sudan to reach a mutually acceptable agreement on the filling and operation of the dam.