Somali President: US support key to defeating al-Shabab

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud reaffirmed his commitment to defeating al-Shabab, highlighting military progress, the role of U.S. assistance, and the broader security implications of Somalia’s stability.

Somali forces have been battling al-Shabab for nearly two decades. While the group remains active, Mohamud emphasized that government forces have reclaimed significant territory.

“We have pushed and degraded them considerably. Our forces did that. Today, we control hundreds of kilometers that al-Shabab dominated for years,” Mohamud told The Washington Post.

Despite this progress, challenges persist. “After two years of continuous war, our forces have experienced fatigue. However, we are reorganizing, and a new campaign is underway,” he added.

U.S. support and strategic importance

The United States has played a key role in Somalia’s counterterrorism operations, providing intelligence, logistical support, aerial surveillance, and occasional preemptive strikes.

“The United States has been a crucial partner. They support us in intelligence gathering, logistical support, aerial surveillance, and sometimes preempting attacks by al-Shabab,” Mohamud stated. However, he clarified that no U.S. soldiers are involved in ground combat.

Mohamud stressed that Somalia’s stability is in the international community’s interest. “Al-Shabab is linked with al-Qaeda and has global ambitions. Our fight prevents them from expanding their networks into Europe and America,” he said. “The U.S. support ensures that these terrorists do not regain the capacity to launch attacks beyond Somalia.”

The Somali president also warned of the regional impact of insecurity, particularly on global trade. “A more stable and secure Somalia will help secure global trade routes,” he said, referencing the strategic shipping lanes off Somalia’s coast.

He also pointed to growing concerns over Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, alleging links between them and al-Shabab. “They exchange weapons and training,” Mohamud claimed.

Uncertainty over future U.S. policy

During his first term, former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew American troops from Somalia, a decision reversed by President Joe Biden in 2022. Mohamud expressed concerns about the potential for another withdrawal under a future Trump administration.

“We urge President Trump not to pull out the American advisers and consultants who train our special forces,” Mohamud said. “In fact, we are requesting an increase in their numbers to eliminate al-Shabab.”

When asked whether Somalia could sustain its counterterrorism efforts without U.S. assistance, Mohamud differentiated Somalia’s fight from conflicts like Ukraine. “Ukraine is a war between two nations. Fighting terrorist groups is different. We need support,” he said.

Mohamud acknowledged that Somalia’s international image remains influenced by past conflicts. “Americans know Somalia from movies like Black Hawk Down or Captain Phillips, which portray it as dangerous. But Somalia is not what it used to be,” he said.

Mohamud envisions a stable Somalia that is a long-term partner of the U.S. “We want a Somalia free from al-Shabab. We want a democratic country and a strong ally of the United States,” he concluded.