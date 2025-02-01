Somalia: 11 Somali-Kenyan soldiers desert SNA

GARISSA, Kenya – Eleven Somali-Kenyans serving in the Somali National Army (SNA) defected and surrendered to Kenyan forces, alleging discrimination and harassment by their Somali commanders, officials said.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions in the volatile Jubaland region of Somalia, where disputes over regional elections and the presence of al-Shabaab militants continue to fuel instability.

The group surrendered to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops in Hulugho, Garissa County, near the Kenyan-Somali border. They were disarmed, and Kenyan authorities confiscated eight AK-47 assault rifles, a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) launcher, a PKM machine gun, and 826 rounds of ammunition.

Defectors allege mistreatment in SNA ranks

“The reasons for defections were allegedly harassment and discrimination by their bosses from the Somali National Army,” a Kenyan police report stated. The defectors, ranging in age from 21 to 75, included both armed and unarmed individuals.

One was identified as Mohamed Sambul Ali, 35, a resident of Garissa township, armed with an RPG launcher, and the other named defector was Abdi Dekoo, 22, from Kolbio, armed with an AK-47 rifle.

The remaining nine defectors were identified as Osman Job Aden, 30; Feisal Ali Yusuf, 25; Abdulahi Mohammud, 60, Idris Ibrahim Ali, 52, Dalma Hussein Khalif, 26, Abdi Guled Musa, 40, Feisal Ibrahim Bakal, 21, Bule Aden Doya, 60, and Ali Sheikh Abdi, 75. There was no immediate comment from the KDF or the SNA regarding the defections.

Jubaland: A Region plagued by tensions

The defections come amid a backdrop of heightened tensions in Somalia’s Jubaland state. The region, which borders Kenya, has been a flashpoint for conflict between the SNA and Jubaland regional forces, particularly since disputed regional elections last year.

Jubaland’s President, Ahmed Madobe, a key Kenyan ally in the fight against al-Shabaab, secured a controversial victory that the Somali federal government has contested under President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

In mid-December 2023, clashes erupted between Jubaland regional forces and SNA troops in Raaskamboni, resulting in the surrender of approximately 240 SNA soldiers and the subsequent withdrawal of SNA forces from the Lower Juba region.

The incident further strained relations between Mogadishu and Kismayo, Jubaland’s capital.

Al-Shabab exploits regional instability

The ongoing political instability in Jubaland has created a security vacuum that al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group, has sought to exploit. The SNA has previously accused Madobe of striking a deal with al-Shabaab, allowing the group safe passage to attack SNA positions – a claim Madobe denies.

Al-Shabaab has maintained a significant presence in the rural areas of Lower Juba, frequently launching attacks on both SNA and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) forces, formerly known as AMISOM.

Kenya plays a crucial role in Somalia’s regional security efforts. The KDF is a major troop contributor to ATMIS, which is tasked with supporting the Somali government in its fight against al-Shabaab.

Kenya has also been a vocal supporter of Madobe’s administration in Jubaland, viewing it as a buffer against al-Shabaab infiltration into Kenya.

Kenyan authorities have recently increased security presence along the shared border with Somalia in response to the escalating tensions.

In a recent international counter-terrorism operation led by Interpol between November and December last year, at least 17 terror suspects were arrested in Kenya out of a total of 37 suspects apprehended in East Africa. Both small arms and heavy weapons were seized during the operation.