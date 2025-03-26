Somalia election deadline extended amid political tensions

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s National Independent Electoral Commission (NIEC) has extended the deadline for political party registration by 21 days, from March 31 to April 21, 2025, ahead of planned June local elections.

NIEC Chairman Abdikarin Ahmed Hassan announced the decision in Mogadishu, citing the need to give political associations more time to comply with new electoral regulations.

Hassan emphasized that previously registered associations must also re-register for updated certification due to recent legislative changes.

“Over the past few days, we held extensive discussions with previously registered groups and those still in the registration process,” Hassan said. “They requested a 21-day extension beyond the initial March 31 deadline.”

Historic shift to direct elections

Somalia is preparing for its first direct local council elections in June, a significant departure from the traditional clan-based voting system. Chairman Hassan described this as a historic step in returning electoral power to the Somali people.

Voter registration will commence shortly, with trained electoral officials ready to manage the process across districts.

However, the move toward direct elections has increased political tensions between Somalia’s federal government and regional administrations, notably Puntland and Jubbaland, which have openly opposed the central government’s electoral strategy.

Both regions have suspended cooperation with the federal government, citing concerns over perceived attempts at centralizing political power.

In December 2024, tensions escalated into violence when federal and regional troops clashed in Raskamboni over a disputed local election, highlighting the fragility of the current political environment.

Implications of new electoral laws

The recently enacted Political Associations and Parties Bill, approved by Somalia’s cabinet in August 2024, clearly distinguishes between political associations and parties.

Associations must compete in local elections, with the top three subsequently recognized as national political parties qualified for national and regional elections.

Under this law, political groups are also subject to stringent financial transparency and regulation guidelines and must participate in a public funding mechanism with contributions from federal and regional governments.

Chairman Hassan clarified that previously registered political groups will not incur additional re-registration fees, emphasizing the commission’s commitment to an inclusive political process.

Despite efforts to streamline the electoral process, Somalia faces significant hurdles, including ongoing security threats from Al-Shabaab, logistical issues in voter education and registration, and persistent political disputes among key stakeholders.

The international community continues to urge political leaders in Somalia to engage in dialogue, emphasizing the necessity of cooperation and compromise for credible and peaceful elections.

Somalia’s clan-based power-sharing

Somalia’s political landscape has been characterized by a protracted transition, often shaped by intricate clan-based power-sharing arrangements. Historically, elections have primarily relied on indirect voting, where lawmakers chosen by clan delegates elect high-ranking officials.

The current push for a direct “one person, one vote” system signifies a potential paradigm shift in Somali electoral practices. Supporters argue that it would bolster democratic legitimacy and directly empower citizens.

Conversely, critics voice concerns about potential manipulation, lack of adequate infrastructure and security across all regions, and the risk of exacerbating existing clan tensions if such a significant change is not implemented through broad consensus and careful planning.

Puntland has emerged as a leading voice of opposition against the federal government’s perceived unilateral approach to this electoral model, advocating for a more inclusive and consultative process involving all relevant stakeholders.

Jubbaland has echoed these concerns, emphasizing the imperative of establishing a stable and secure environment before undertaking such a fundamental electoral transformation.

The NIEC’s decision to extend the political party registration deadline could be seen as an attempt to provide additional time for parties to meet new regulatory requirements and potentially alleviate some immediate tensions surrounding electoral preparations.

However, the underlying disagreements regarding the national electoral framework remain a formidable challenge as Somalia navigates its path towards future elections.