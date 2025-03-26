Somali President to head to Turkey for drones After Al-Shabab gain

Mogadishu, Somalia – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is set to travel to Turkey for urgent talks and to sign new agreements just hours after returning from frontline areas where government forces are battling the Al-Shabaab militant group.

The visit comes as Al-Shabaab claimed to have retaken a strategically important town in the Middle Shabelle region, highlighting the persistent security challenges facing the Horn of Africa nation.

President Sheikh’s trip to Turkey, scheduled for Thursday, will focus on finalizing a deal for Turkish-made combat drones, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Somalia has recently received several of these aircraft, which have been undergoing reactivation. The president is expected to meet with his Turkish counterpart and top executives from Bayraktar, a Turkish defense company that manufactures the drones.

The agreements are anticipated to cover the full operationalization of the newly acquired drones across Somalia, with a particular focus on targeting areas where Al-Shabaab militants are active.

While the specifics of the agreements remain undisclosed, it is understood that Somalia will require continued assistance with drone-launched munitions and training for Somali personnel who will operate the advanced aircraft, reported to be at least three in number and of two modern types.

Al-Shabaab offensive in Middle Shabelle

The president’s diplomatic push in Ankara coincides with a significant setback on the ground. On Wednesday morning, Al-Shabaab launched a fierce attack, beginning with vehicle-borne explosives, on the town of Masaajid Cali Gaduud in the Middle Shabelle region.

This area, located near the town of Cadale, where President Sheikh spent the previous night, had been under government control since it was recaptured from Al-Shabaab two years ago.

Local sources confirmed that after the initial explosions, Al-Shabaab fighters engaged in direct clashes with Somali government forces and the local pro-government militia known as Macawiisley.

Al-Shabaab claimed in a statement that their fighters had entered and fully controlled the town and that operations were ongoing.

Da’uud Haji Cirro, a spokesperson for the HirShabelle state, where Masaajid Cali Gaduud is located, confirmed the withdrawal of government forces but vowed that the militants would not hold the town overnight and would be driven out.

“They will not spend the night in Masaajid Cali Gaduud,” he stated in a brief message.

The attack underscores the ongoing challenges in the fight against Al-Shabaab, which frequently launches early morning assaults on government positions.

Despite previous territorial gains by government forces, the group maintains a strong presence in parts of the country, particularly in the southern and central regions.

President’s frontline engagement

President Hassan Sheikh has been actively involved in directing the counter-offensive against Al-Shabaab in the Shabelle regions, which border the capital Mogadishu.

On Tuesday, he visited the frontline town of Cadale, meeting with local clan militias in Raagaceelle and urging them to defend their territory.

His presence in the area aimed to galvanize efforts to push back against the militants, who have been exerting pressure on previously liberated areas.

However, the recent loss of Masaajid Cali Gaduud raises questions about the government’s current military strategy and leadership effectiveness. “

There is a lot of pressure in the ground war, and Al-Shabaab has taken a lot of territory. It is not known what is going wrong, but it seems there is a lot of weakness in the leadership of the government’s war,” a local observer noted.

Turkey’s role in Somalia’s security

Turkey has become a significant security partner for Somalia in recent years, providing military training, equipment, and infrastructure development.

The acquisition of Turkish-made drones is a notable step in bolstering Somalia’s air capabilities against Al-Shabaab, which has relied on ambushes and ground attacks.

The Bayraktar TB2 drones, which Somalia is believed to have acquired, have proven effective in various conflicts. They offer reconnaissance and precision strike capabilities. Their deployment could significantly enhance the Somali National Army’s ability to target Al-Shabaab’s strongholds and disrupt their operations.

The upcoming agreement in Turkey is expected to solidify this security cooperation and provide Somalia with crucial tools in its long-standing fight against the Islamist insurgency.

However, the recapture of Masaajid Cali Gaduud serves as a stark reminder of the complexities and persistent threats on the ground, even with enhanced military capabilities.