Turkey downplays exit of close Somali minister amid US push

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey has minimized the significance of Somalia’s defense minister’s dismissal, asserting that its robust relationship with Mogadishu will endure, despite reports suggesting the move followed pressure from the United States due to the minister’s close ties with Ankara and deepening bilateral cooperation.

A Turkish government official, speaking on condition of anonymity to Caasimada Online, emphasized the institutional foundation of their partnership.

“This doesn’t change our relationship. The agreements with Mogadishu are based on institutional cooperation,” the official affirmed.

The removal of Abduulkadir Mohamed Nur, who was reassigned to the Ministry of Ports and Maritime Transport, has ignited speculation about shifting geopolitical dynamics in the Horn of Africa and potential ramifications for US military involvement in the region.

Sources indicate that Washington had voiced concerns regarding Nur’s efforts to bolster Somali-Turkish collaboration in defense, energy, and aerospace. These anxieties reportedly stem from the close alliance between the US and the United Arab Emirates, Turkey’s regional rival.

According to a Somali official who spoke to Middle East Eye, US officials had consistently pressed President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to remove Nur, citing insufficient collaboration with American forces.

The US also purportedly sought access to the comprehensive defense and economic pact signed by Somalia and Turkey in February.

“They were concerned about plans related to Turkey establishing a space base in Somalia that could potentially include long-range missile tests,” the Somali official told the publication. US apprehension also extended to Turkish-Somali agreements concerning oil and gas exploration.

Ankara reaffirms commitment to Somalia

Despite the development, Turkey has reiterated its steadfast commitment to supporting Somalia.

Tunc Demirtas, a security analyst at the Ankara-based SETA think tank, underscored that Turkey would continue its assistance, prioritizing strengthening their strategic partnership based on mutual interests.

On Tuesday, Turkey delivered two advanced Bayraktar Akıncı unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) to Somalia. The transfer comes amid growing tensions with the United States over Ankara’s expanding military, energy, and aerospace cooperation with Mogadishu.

Somalia’s newly appointed Minister of Ports and Marine Transport, Abdulkadir Mohammed Nur—who previously served as defense minister—confirmed the drones’ arrival in a Facebook post.

He shared images of the aircraft being offloaded from an A400M cargo plane, emphasizing Turkey’s unwavering support.

“A true brother is revealed in difficult times. Turkey has once again provided unprecedented aid to the Somali people, who are battling against foreign invaders,” Nur wrote.

The Bayraktar Akıncı, developed by Turkish defense firm Baykar, is a high-end combat drone with significantly greater firepower than the widely deployed TB-2 model. It boasts a flight endurance of over 24 hours, a range of 6,000 kilometers, and a maximum altitude of 30,000 feet.

Equipped with triple-redundant satellite and line-of-sight communication systems, the UCAV integrates artificial intelligence for signal processing and situational awareness. It also features automated flight control and landing capabilities, enhancing its operational effectiveness.

Evolving power dynamics in the region

This situation unfolds against a backdrop of potentially changing US engagement in Somalia.

Washington recently suspended funding for the Danab Brigade, an elite Somali military unit trained by AFRICOM, and issued warnings about potential Al-Shabaab attacks.

These actions and the alleged pressure on Nur suggest a possible recalibration of US strategy in the region.

Conversely, the defense agreement signed between Somalia and Turkey in February 2024 signifies a deepening strategic alliance. The delivery of the sophisticated Bayraktar Akıncı drones further cements Turkey’s role as a key security partner for Somalia.

The Bayraktar Akıncı is a high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle with advanced weaponry and surveillance capabilities, significantly boosting Somalia’s military capabilities.

The interplay between the United States, Turkey, and Somalia underscores the complex geopolitical landscape of the Horn of Africa.

As Turkey seeks to expand its influence and security partnerships, the US, a long-standing player in the region, particularly in counter-terrorism efforts, appears to adjust its approach.

The removal of the Somali defense minister highlights Somalia’s delicate balancing act in navigating its relationships with powerful international actors while striving for stability and security.