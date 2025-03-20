Somaliland hints openness to host Gazans for recognition

HARGEISA, Somaliland – Somaliland’s top diplomat has indicated that the self-declared republic isn’t ruling out the possibility of hosting people displaced from Gaza, according to a report by Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

However, Foreign Minister Abdurrahman Dahir Adan clarified that international recognition for Somaliland remains the crucial first step before any such discussions could even begin.

In a statement sent to KAN, Adan said, “We’re open to any conversation, but we don’t want to jump into topics that haven’t been formally brought up. Any nation keen to discuss specific issues with us must establish official ties and open a diplomatic mission here in Somaliland.”

He further emphasized, “Our biggest priority is getting recognized by the world after 33 years of demonstrating that we are a peaceful, democratic country.”

US and Israeli outreach

These comments follow a report by the Associated Press (AP) on March 14, which revealed that officials from the US and Israel had reached out to three East African nations – Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland – to explore the possibility of relocating people from Gaza.

This initiative reportedly followed a previous suggestion by then-US President Donald Trump to resettle Gazans once the conflict in the region ends.

The AP report noted Sudan’s outright rejection of the US request. Meanwhile, officials in both Somalia and Somaliland initially denied having been contacted about the matter.

Somalia’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Macallin Fiqi has firmly and publicly stated his country’s opposition to any plan that would undermine “the right of the Palestinian people to live peacefully in their own land.”

Somalia, which views Somaliland as part of its territory, has consistently been a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause.

Somaliland’s shifting stance

The KAN report emerged just five days after Somaliland told the Reuters news agency that there had been “no discussions with anyone regarding Palestinians.”

This apparent change in tone suggests Somaliland might be reconsidering its position or adopting a more strategic approach to this sensitive issue.

KAN reported that Somaliland’s foreign minister suggested that if the United States recognized Somaliland formally, it could pave the way for discussions on various issues, though he didn’t specifically mention hosting Palestinians at that point.

The Israeli broadcaster went further, suggesting that “Somaliland appears to be trying to capitalize on the situation in Gaza and the Palestinian issue to gain political leverage with both the United States and Israel.”

KAN interpreted the minister’s latest statement as a clear indication of Somaliland’s strong desire for international recognition, even if it means engaging with Israel and potentially considering the relocation of Palestinians.

Quest for international legitimacy

Somaliland declared its independence from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of Somalia’s central government.

Despite maintaining relative stability and establishing democratic institutions, the country has not been recognized by the international community. Achieving this recognition has been a primary goal of its foreign policy for over thirty years.

The Gaza Strip, home to a significant Palestinian population, has faced years of an Israeli blockade and multiple armed conflicts, resulting in a severe humanitarian crisis. P

proposals to relocate its residents have been widely opposed by Palestinian leaders and the international community, who emphasize the right of Palestinians to return to their homes.

Somaliland’s potential openness to discussing the possibility of hosting Gazans is likely to draw considerable international attention, especially given the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Somalia’s strong opposition.

Any such consideration would likely involve significant political and economic factors, with international recognition remaining a key demand for Somaliland’s capital, Hargeisa.