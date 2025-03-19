Mortars strike Mogadishu’s heavily fortified Halane compound

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Several mortar shells struck the heavily fortified Halane compound within Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport on Wednesday, according to sources on the ground, just days after the US embassy warned of potential attacks in the Somali capital.

The US embassy had previously issued an alert citing “credible threat information regarding the potential for terrorist attacks in Mogadishu in the near term,” specifically mentioning awareness of threats against multiple locations, including the international airport, which was targeted in Wednesday’s incident.

Residents reported hearing the impact of the mortars across districts in the Banadir region, with some projectiles landing inside the Halane compound, which houses international organizations, embassies, and troops from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM Other shells reportedly landed outside the compound’s perimeter.

The airport’s alarm system was activated immediately following the attack, heightening tensions in the vicinity.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there has been no official statement from Somali security authorities regarding the mortar strike on the Halane compound.

Al-Shabaab’s persistent threat

The Al-Qaeda-affiliated militant group Al-Shabaab, which has been waging a long-standing insurgency against the Somali government, frequently claims responsibility for similar mortar attacks targeting Mogadishu.

These attacks often aim at high-profile locations such as the presidential palace, the Halane compound, and other key government and international facilities.

A previous mortar attack on the airport occurred during the arrival of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for a state visit, resulting in civilian casualties in nearby residential areas. Some of those injured in that incident are still undergoing recovery.

On Tuesday, Al-Shabaab militants claimed responsibility for a bomb attack targeting Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s motorcade as it passed through Mogadishu.

Two senior government and military officials confirmed to Caasimada Online that Mohamud was unharmed. Presidential adviser Zakariye Hussein later reassured in a post on X that the president was “good and well on his way to the front lines.”

Eyewitnesses, including soldiers and residents, reported that the convoy was hit. A Reuters journalist at the scene saw the bodies of four people killed in the blast near the presidential palace.

These latest attacks underscore the enduring security challenges in the capital, despite ongoing efforts by the Somali federal government to bolster security and combat Al-Shabaab nationwide.

Militant activity on the rise

The mortar strike and the assassination attempt follow reports of increased movement by Al-Shabaab fighters in areas surrounding Mogadishu, including Ceelasha Biyaha, Lafoole, Xaawo Cabdi, and along the Balcad road.

This heightened activity has raised concerns among the local population.

In response, the government has reportedly deployed additional troops to areas where Al-Shabaab has been sighted and to frontline positions to reinforce the ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

Furthermore, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud recently visited regions actively involved in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

On Tuesday, he was in the Adan Yabaal district and spent the night in Moqokori, where he initiated meetings focused on intensifying the offensive against the group.

The Halane compound within Aden Adde International Airport is a secure zone hosting numerous international entities, including the United Nations, various diplomatic missions, and AUSSOM.

Its strategic importance makes it a recurring target for Al-Shabaab, which seeks to overthrow the internationally recognized government and establish its own Islamic rule.

Al-Shabaab, despite losing control of major urban centers in recent years, maintains a significant presence in rural areas and continues to carry out bombings, assassinations, and other attacks in Somalia and neighboring countries.