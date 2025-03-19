UAE, Qatar condemn assassination attempt on Somali President

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The United Arab Emirates and Qatar have strongly condemned an attempted assassination attack on the convoy of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Mogadishu, which resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday morning in the Hamar Jajab district of the capital, targeted the president’s motorcade as it was en route to the front lines in the Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle regions, where government forces are battling the Al-Shabaab extremist group.

While President Mohamud escaped unharmed, the attack, which involved a vehicle laden with explosives, caused significant casualties among civilians and damaged one of the president’s bulletproof vehicles.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the bombing, stating it was a suicide attack.

International condemnation

Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, issued a statement expressing his country’s strong condemnation of the “terrorist attack” and such “criminal acts.”

He emphasized the UAE’s unwavering stance against all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability, in violation of international laws.

The UAE minister conveyed his sincere condolences and full solidarity to the Somali government and people, particularly the families of the victims, and wished a swift recovery to those injured in the attack.

Similarly, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement condemning the bombing that targeted the president’s convoy.

The statement reiterated Qatar’s firm position against violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives or reasons. Qatar also extended its condolences to the families of the deceased and to the government and people of Somalia.

Details of the attack

The explosion struck the presidential convoy at approximately 10:32 AM local time in Mogadishu’s Hamar Jajab district, between the Eelgaabta intersection and the port.

The Somali government confirmed the attack, stating that it had been foiled and that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was safe and continued on his journey. Initial reports indicate that one of the four special bulletproof vehicles in the president’s convoy was hit.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the exact number of casualties.

While independent media attempting to cover the incident were reportedly denied access to the site and some journalists were allegedly detained, the government acknowledged that several civilians were killed, including residents of an apartment building that collapsed due to the blast. Some members of the president’s security detail also sustained injuries.

The Somali federal government described the attack as a sign of Al-Shabaab’s increasing desperation, particularly in light of the significant gains made by the Somali National Army and local forces in their ongoing operations against the group, especially in the Middle Shabelle region.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud continued his planned trip, visiting the towns of Adan Yabaal and Moqokori. His itinerary includes moving to Adale soon to personally oversee the military operations against Al-Shabaab.

The government has reiterated its commitment to an unwavering fight against Al-Shabaab, emphasizing the importance of national unity and the support of international partners in achieving lasting peace and stability in the country.

Somalia’s protracted conflict

Somalia has been grappling with a long-standing insurgency by Al-Shabaab, an Islamist militant group linked to al-Qaeda. The group has been fighting to overthrow the internationally recognized government in Mogadishu and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was re-elected in May 2022, has vowed to intensify the fight against Al-Shabaab. The group has frequently targeted government officials, security forces, and civilians in its efforts to destabilize the country.

The Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle regions have been key areas of conflict in recent months, with government forces, often supported by local clan militias, launching significant offensives against Al-Shabaab.

These operations have reportedly resulted in the liberation of several towns and villages previously held by the insurgents.

The attempted assassination of President Mohamud underscores the persistent threat posed by Al-Shabaab and the ongoing challenges facing Somalia in its efforts to achieve lasting peace and security.