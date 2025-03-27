Somalia’s federalism crisis: How national unity is at risk?

Somalia’s embrace of federalism, once touted as the antidote to its protracted state fragility, has devolved into a stark paradox. Instead of fostering national cohesion, the Federal Member States (FMS) have morphed into quasi-independent entities, eroding the very foundations of Somali sovereignty. This alarming divergence from the intended paradigm of decentralized governance has fractured the political landscape, with FMS routinely flouting Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) directives, engaging in unilateral decision-making across critical sectors, and effectively operating as sovereign entities. This analysis delves into the systemic flaws that have transformed federalism from a tool for national integration into a catalyst for disintegration, posing an existential threat to Somalia’s future.

The Erosion of Federal Authority: A Deconstruction of Regional Autonomy

Defiance and Selective Engagement: The Anatomy of Disregard

The crux of the federalism crisis lies in the FMS’s calculated and sustained defiance of federal authority. This is not merely a matter of policy disagreements; it represents a fundamental rejection of the federal framework’s hierarchical structure. Regional leaders have adopted a strategy of selective engagement, adhering to federal mandates only when they align with their parochial interests. This selective compliance, symptomatic of a deeper malaise—a lack of commitment to a shared national vision—is exacerbated by the absence of robust mechanisms for accountability and enforcement. This impunity has emboldened FMS to operate beyond federal oversight, setting a dangerous precedent where regional autonomy trumps national cohesion. The critical question remains: how can a nation build a unified structure when the foundational blocks are actively dismantling the very structure itself?

Parallel Diplomacy: The Undermining of National Sovereignty on the Global Stage

The FMS’s engagement in independent foreign relations represents a profound challenge to Somalia’s sovereignty. In a functional federal system, foreign policy is the exclusive domain of the central government. However, FMS have consistently bypassed this principle, directly engaging with foreign governments and international actors. This parallel diplomacy creates a fractured international image, where foreign entities exploit regional divisions for strategic advantage. The lack of a unified foreign policy weakens Somalia’s negotiating power and compromises its ability to protect its national interests. This trend fosters a competitive dynamic among FMS for external patronage, exacerbating internal divisions and undermining the FGS’s authority. This necessitates a critical reevaluation of the constitutional guidelines that delineate the boundaries of regional diplomatic powers.

The Militarization of Federalism: A Recipe for Security Sector Fragmentation

The security sector, a linchpin of national stability, has become a battleground for power struggles between the FGS and FMS. The establishment of independent regional security forces, operating outside the national command structure, has created a fragmented security landscape. This militarization of federalism not only weakens the national security apparatus but also fuels inter-regional tensions and conflicts. The lack of coordination and integration among security forces hinders the fight against extremist groups and undermines efforts to establish a stable security environment. Moreover, the distribution of international aid and military support to individual FMS, without federal oversight, exacerbates these divisions. This situation demands a comprehensive national security strategy that prioritizes the integration of regional forces into a unified national army under federal command, coupled with a strict regulatory framework for external security assistance.

Economic Fragmentation: The Seeds of Financial Chaos

Economic fragmentation, driven by the FMS’s unilateral control over resources and revenue, poses a significant threat to Somalia’s economic stability. The absence of a unified economic policy has resulted in uncoordinated taxation systems, regional monopolization of natural resources, and a lack of national development planning. This fragmented economic landscape hinders trade, discourages investment, and exacerbates regional disparities. The lack of a transparent and equitable revenue-sharing mechanism further fuels resentment and undermines national economic integration. This situation requires the implementation of a national economic framework that ensures equitable resource distribution, promotes inter-regional trade, and strengthens the FGS’s capacity for economic oversight.

Political Interference and Electoral Dysfunction: The Distortion of Democratic Processes

The manipulation of electoral processes by regional elites represents a fundamental challenge to Somalia’s democratic transition. Rather than fostering a cooperative political environment, federalism has become a tool for regional power consolidation. The manipulation of clan alliances, the interference in federal elections, and the lack of transparency in regional electoral processes have eroded public trust in democratic institutions. This political dysfunction has created a cycle of instability, where electoral disputes undermine national unity and hinder political progress. A comprehensive electoral reform, coupled with robust mechanisms for electoral oversight and conflict resolution, is essential to restore credibility to Somalia’s democratic processes.

The Cascading Consequences: A Nation on the Brink

Erosion of National Identity: A Fractured Collective Consciousness

The cumulative effect of these centrifugal forces is the erosion of a unified national identity. As FMS assert their independence, the concept of a shared Somali identity is increasingly overshadowed by regional allegiances. This fragmentation of national identity poses a profound threat to Somalia’s long-term stability and cohesion.

Security Vacuum: A Breeding Ground for Extremism

The fragmentation of the security sector has created a security vacuum that extremist groups exploit. The lack of coordination and cooperation among security forces has allowed these groups to expand their influence and destabilize the country.

Economic Paralysis: Stunted Development and Missed Opportunities

The absence of a unified economic policy has paralyzed development efforts and discouraged foreign investment. This economic stagnation has exacerbated poverty and inequality, further fueling instability.

Political Instability: The Specter of Permanent Division

The constant disputes between the FGS and FMS have created a climate of political instability, threatening to plunge Somalia into a state of permanent division.

Reimagining Federalism: A Path to National Unity

The current trajectory of Somalia’s federal experiment is unsustainable. To avert further fragmentation, Somalia must undertake a comprehensive reform of its federal system. This reform must address the root causes of the crisis, including the lack of clear constitutional guidelines, the absence of robust accountability mechanisms, and the persistence of clan-based politics.

Key Reforms:

Constitutional Clarity: A comprehensive review and clarification of the constitutional provisions relating to federalism, delineating the respective powers and responsibilities of the FGS and FMS.

A comprehensive review and clarification of the constitutional provisions relating to federalism, delineating the respective powers and responsibilities of the FGS and FMS. Strengthened Federal Oversight: Establishment of robust mechanisms for federal oversight and accountability, ensuring that FMS operate within the parameters of the federal framework.

Establishment of robust mechanisms for federal oversight and accountability, ensuring that FMS operate within the parameters of the federal framework. National Revenue-Sharing Mechanism: Implementation of a transparent and equitable revenue-sharing mechanism, ensuring that resources are distributed fairly and contribute to national development.

Implementation of a transparent and equitable revenue-sharing mechanism, ensuring that resources are distributed fairly and contribute to national development. Unified Security Structure: Integration of regional security forces into a unified national army under federal command, ensuring coordination and cooperation in combating security threats.

Integration of regional security forces into a unified national army under federal command, ensuring coordination and cooperation in combating security threats. Electoral Reform: Comprehensive reform of the electoral system, ensuring transparency, fairness, and credibility in both federal and regional elections.

Conclusion

Somalia’s federal experiment stands at a critical juncture. The current trajectory of regional autonomy, unchecked by federal oversight, threatens to unravel the fragile fabric of national unity. To salvage the promise of federalism, Somalia must undertake a comprehensive reform that strengthens the FGS’s authority, clarifies the roles and responsibilities of the FMS, and fosters a culture of cooperation and accountability. Failure to do so will condemn Somalia to a future of fragmentation, instability, and perpetual crisis. The time for decisive action is now. Somalia’s future hinges on its ability to transform federalism from a tool of division into a cornerstone of national unity.

About the Author

Prof. Abdinasir Ali Osman is a highly respected senior researcher, consultant, and trainer with over 35 years of experience in the humanitarian, development, and institutional capacity-building sectors. His career spans across the private, public, and non-profit sectors, where he has played a critical role in shaping policies, building institutions, and implementing large-scale programs in Somalia and beyond.

As a leading expert in humanitarian, governance, peacebuilding, and development, Prof. Osman has dedicated his life to advancing local capacity, institutional resilience, and sustainable development. His work has influenced policy decisions, empowered young professionals, and strengthened governance frameworks in fragile and conflict-affected environments.

You can reach him through email: ipi2024@hotmail.com