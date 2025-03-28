President Hassan bets big on Somalia’s infrastructure

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud (HSM) is fast-tracking significant infrastructure and economic initiatives to strengthen his political standing ahead of the next presidential elections, which he aims to hold via direct universal suffrage—a first in the nation’s history.

However, with just over a year until the planned elections, doubts about Somalia’s logistical readiness and political stability have sparked speculation about potential delays.

Significant political factions, including the federal states of Puntland and Jubaland—which have withdrawn recognition of Mogadishu’s federal authority—continue to oppose the electoral reforms. The country’s declining security situation, particularly around the capital Mogadishu, further complicates election preparations.

A possible postponement could afford President Mohamoud additional time to advance key infrastructure projects, positioning him advantageously against rivals such as former President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmajo).

Since unveiling the ambitious $650 million “New Mogadishu” project last December, the president has proactively engaged stakeholders and international partners at Villa Somalia to solidify support and define project specifics.

Key infrastructure developments

Among the significant ventures is a proposed new port located near El-Maan, roughly 40 kilometers north of Mogadishu. This strategic site, which would be connected to Mogadishu by a newly planned motorway, includes the creation of a special economic zone within the designated Mogadishu Development Zone. Feasibility assessments are complete, and land allocation is already in place.

Talks regarding the current Mogadishu Port’s future continue, with Ethiopia expressing interest in renovating and expanding the facility to secure improved access to the Red Sea.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed recently addressed this matter during his official visit to Mogadishu, with ongoing discussions involving Ethiopian officials and Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre’s administration.

However, establishing secure and efficient connectivity between Somalia’s ports and Ethiopia remains challenging, given persistent security threats.

Importantly, the developments at El-Maan are designed not to overshadow the ongoing construction of the deepwater Hobyo Port, located approximately 500 kilometers from Mogadishu, managed by the Turkish firm Metag. Djibouti, acting as an advisor to Somalia on port infrastructure, might also influence the final management structure for Hobyo Port.

The government is concurrently planning a new, internationally-standardized airport within the broader “New Mogadishu” initiative. The proposed airport aims to address current security and infrastructure shortcomings, making Mogadishu a viable destination for international airlines.

Inspired by Qatar Airways’ successful airport development in Rwanda, President Mohamoud has initiated dialogue with Qatar, seeking collaboration to enhance bilateral relations and secure investment.

Reviving the cotton industry

President Mohamoud also seeks to revive Somalia’s cotton industry, which showed considerable promise in the 1980s but was derailed by the civil war. Existing cotton-processing facilities in Mogadishu, which remain structurally viable, could be revitalized through collaboration with Turkey, recognized globally for its textile industry expertise.

To attract international investment and bolster economic credibility, Somalia has officially begun procedures to ratify its membership in the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), formally completing the process on March 24.

Previously the only African nation outside this influential institution, Somalia’s membership coincides strategically with Afreximbank’s new $5 billion partnership with Arise IIP—led by Indian entrepreneur Gagan Gupta—aimed at revitalizing Africa’s textile sector. This initiative holds significant potential benefits for Somalia’s cotton industry revival efforts.

Furthermore, the recent establishment of the Somali Development and Reconstruction Bank, guided by international expertise, is anticipated to significantly boost Somalia’s broader economic redevelopment initiatives.