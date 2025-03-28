Somaliland sees Kenya’s Kosovo nod as recognition hope

HARGEISA, Somaliland – Somaliland has warmly welcomed Kenya’s recognition of Kosovo, viewing the move as a significant encouragement for its own long-standing quest for international sovereignty, officials said Friday.

The self-declared republic, a former British protectorate that unilaterally declared independence from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of the central government in Mogadishu, has yet to achieve widespread international recognition and is still considered by the global community as an autonomous region of Somalia.

In a statement, the Somaliland government said Kenya’s decision was a positive step, mainly from an African nation. Kosovo, a former Serbian province, declared its independence in 2008, a move that Serbia and some other countries still do not recognize.

Somaliland’s Foreign Minister and International Cooperation, Abdirahman Dahir Adan, told state media that Nairobi’s decision bolsters Hargeisa’s pursuit of international legitimacy, especially within the African continent.

“We commend the Republic of Kenya for their courageous step in recognizing the Republic of Kosovo. This decision strengthens our ongoing efforts to gain international recognition, particularly within Africa,” Aadan said.

Plea to the African Union and Kenya

He further asserted Somaliland’s stability and democratic credentials, arguing its potential contribution to regional peace and development. “Somaliland is an independent and sovereign state that can significantly contribute to peace and development in the region,” the minister stated.

Adan also directly appealed to Kenya to formally recognize Somaliland, emphasizing the robust bilateral ties and the presence of an estimated 10,000 Kenyans within its borders.

“We call upon Kenya and other nations in the Horn of Africa to acknowledge Somaliland’s right to recognition, as it is a democratic, peaceful country with a functioning government based on the will of its people,” he added.

Somaliland has been lobbying for recognition as an independent state for more than three decades. Despite holding regular democratic elections and maintaining relative stability in a region plagued by conflict, its efforts have been largely unsuccessful.

The international community generally adheres to the principle of Somalia’s territorial integrity.

Kenya’s recognition of Kosovo

On Thursday, Kenya officially recognized Kosovo, joining over 120 other countries that have already done so. Kosovo’s independence declaration followed years of conflict and the disintegration of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

The population of Kosovo is approximately 1.6 million, with a majority of Muslims (around 94%).

Analysts suggest Kenya’s recognition could strengthen Kosovo’s bid for full membership in the United Nations.

While acknowledging the difference in the level of recognition already achieved by Kosovo, Somaliland sees Kenya’s move as a potential catalyst.

With strong relations established between Hargeisa and Nairobi, there is hope that this decision could encourage other African nations to reconsider their stance on Somaliland’s sovereignty.

The African Union has historically been reluctant to recognize breakaway states, fearing it could fuel further secessionist movements across the continent. However, Somaliland’s leaders argue that their case is unique, citing the region’s distinct colonial history as a former British protectorate, which sets it apart from the rest of Somalia under Italian rule.

In a 2001 referendum, over 97% of Somalilanders voted in favor of independence, reinforcing the region’s determination to chart its own course.