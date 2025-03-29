Swan reappointed to head UN Transitional Mission in Somalia

New York, NY – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced on Friday the reappointment of James Swan of the United States as his Special Representative for Somalia and Head of the United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS).

The announcement signifies the UN’s continued commitment to supporting Somalia through a crucial period of political transition.

Mr. Swan, a seasoned diplomat with a distinguished career focused on complex political situations in Africa, has been serving as the acting Special Representative for Somalia and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM)/UNTMIS since May 2024.

The Secretary-General expressed his appreciation for Mr. Swan’s dedication and welcomed his decision to continue leading the UN’s efforts in the country.

UN’s longstanding engagement in Somalia

The United Nations has maintained a significant presence in Somalia for decades, supporting peace, security, and development in the face of prolonged conflict and instability.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) was established in 2013 with a mandate to support the country’s political process, including the development of democratic institutions, the promotion of human rights, and the coordination of international assistance.

More recently, UNSOM transitioned into the United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS).

This shift reflects the country’s evolving needs and a renewed focus on supporting Somalia’s state-building efforts, security sector reform, and preparations for future elections.

The “critical period” mentioned by the Secretary-General likely refers to ongoing efforts to consolidate peace and stability, navigate complex political dynamics, and address persistent challenges such as the threat from Al-Shabaab.

Swan: A diplomat with deep experience in the Region

Mr. Swan brings a wealth of experience to this critical role. His career includes extensive work in various African nations undergoing complex political transitions.

Prior to his current and previous roles as Special Representative for Somalia (2019-2022 and since May 2024), he served as the United States Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) from 2013 to 2016 and as Special Representative for Somalia from 2011 to 2013. He also held the US Ambassador to Djibouti position from 2008 to 2011.

His earlier career within the US government includes serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs (2006-2008) and Director of African Analysis in the US State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research (2005-2006).

Mr. Swan has also held diplomatic assignments in the DRC, the Republic of the Congo, Somalia, Cameroon, Nicaragua, and Haiti, demonstrating a longstanding engagement with challenging international environments.

Mr. Swan holds advanced degrees from Georgetown University, Johns Hopkins University, and the National War College in the United States. His fluency in English and French further enhances his ability to engage with various regional stakeholders.