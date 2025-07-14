Kenya snubs Somalia in visa-free travel policy

NAIROBI, Kenya – Kenya has launched a landmark visa-free policy for all African nations but has pointedly excluded Somalia and Libya, citing national security concerns in a move that has sparked dismay and frustration in Mogadishu.

The new directive, a cornerstone of President William Ruto’s agenda to boost tourism and investment, replaces traditional visas with a mandatory Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system. While this streamlines entry for most of the continent, citizens from Somalia and Libya are not eligible for the simplified process and must still undergo conventional visa protocols.

The exclusion has been seen as a significant diplomatic snub by many Somalis, particularly given the extensive trade, security, and diplomatic ties between the two East African neighbors.

The Somali Federal Government has yet to issue a formal statement on the decision, which appears to contradict previous bilateral agreements aimed at easing the movement of people between the two countries.

The policy shift took effect in early 2025, fulfilling a pledge made by President Ruto to make Kenya a “visa-free country.” The stated goal is to eliminate barriers to entry, encouraging tourism, trade, and cultural exchange.

Under the new system, travelers from eligible countries no longer need to apply for visas in advance. Instead, they must obtain an ETA online before their journey by submitting their personal information for pre-screening.

However, a statement from Kenya’s Ministry of Interior and National Administration confirmed the exemption for Somalia and Libya. “The decision was made based on the prevailing security challenges and instability in the two countries,” a ministry official clarified. “This is a temporary measure that will be reviewed as conditions evolve.”

A complex and fraught relationship

The exclusion is a new point of friction in the historically complex relationship between Kenya and Somalia. The two nations are official allies in the fight against the Al-Shabaab militant group, with thousands of Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) personnel serving in the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Despite this security partnership, diplomatic relations have often been strained. Tensions flared after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled largely in favor of Somalia in a protracted maritime border dispute in 2021, a judgment Kenya has refused to recognize.

Economically, the countries are deeply intertwined. Kenya is a major exporter of goods to Somalia, and the cross-border trade in khat (a mild stimulant also known as miraa) is a multi-million dollar industry that serves as a significant point of economic leverage for Nairobi.

“This is a disappointing step,” said a Somali business owner in Nairobi’s Eastleigh district, a hub for Somali commerce. “We have agreements for free movement, yet we are being singled out. It hurts business, and it hurts the feeling of brotherhood.”

Kenya has long faced threats from Al-Shabaab, which has carried out numerous deadly attacks on Kenyan soil in retaliation for its military presence in Somalia. Kenyan authorities frequently cite these threats when tightening security measures at the border and for visitors.

Libya’s exclusion is linked to the widespread instability and conflict that has plagued the North African nation since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making its security situation analogous to Somalia’s in the eyes of Kenyan policymakers.

While President Ruto’s administration is pushing an ambitious economic agenda of openness, this decision highlights the persistent security challenges that continue to shape its foreign policy, creating an awkward division between Kenya and a neighbor with whom its destiny is inextricably linked.