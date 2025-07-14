Germany deports convicted Somali nationals to Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Germany deported eight Somali nationals convicted of serious crimes to Mogadishu on Monday, in a move reflecting a tougher immigration policy and stirring concern among the Somali diaspora.

The deportees, who arrived in the Somali capital on Monday, had been serving sentences in the German states of Bavaria and Saxony for offenses including attempted murder, rape, aggravated assault, and robbery, according to Somali officials.

The deportation follows a high-level agreement on migration cooperation and marks a significant step in Germany’s efforts to repatriate foreign nationals who have committed serious crimes, even to countries with fragile security situations like Somalia.

This action has ignited concern among the large Somali community in Germany, many of whom have precarious legal status and now fear they too could be targeted for removal to the volatile Horn of Africa nation.

High-level agreement on returns

The groundwork for these deportations was laid during a meeting in Berlin in November 2024 between Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and then-German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations and cooperating on migration issues.

Following that meeting, officials from both nations finalized the terms for the return of a specific number of Somali citizens convicted of crimes in Germany.

Somalia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ali Omar Ali Bal’ad, confirmed the government’s cooperation, seeking to reassure the broader diaspora. He stated that the agreement exclusively targets individuals who have committed serious offenses.

“The Somali government has agreed with Germany on the return of 20 individuals who have completed their prison sentences,” Bal’ad said in a statement. “This only applies to those who have been convicted of crimes. Somalis who are in the country legally or have not committed any crime will not be returned.”

The minister noted that this number is a fraction of the estimated 80,000 Somalis residing in Germany.

The move is consistent with the Chancellor’s publicly stated goal to “finally deport on a large scale those who have no right to stay in Germany.“ His government has signaled a tougher stance on immigration, particularly emphasizing that the security interests of Germany can outweigh an individual’s claim for protection if they commit serious crimes.

This policy has previously been directed at nationals from countries like Afghanistan and Syria, and its application to Somalia—a nation grappling with decades of conflict and instability—is a notable development.

For years, German courts and international bodies have often blocked deportations to Somalia, citing the dire security risks. The European Court of Human Rights has previously ruled that returning individuals to the conflict-ridden parts of southern and central Somalia could constitute inhuman and degrading treatment.

However, the current German government appears determined to press ahead with the removal of convicted criminals, creating a precedent that is being closely watched by other European nations.

Fears amid ongoing instability

Despite the Somali government’s assurances, the deportations have stoked profound fear within the Somali community in Germany and across Europe. Many fled their homeland to escape violence, political instability, and the militant insurgency of the al-Qaeda-affiliated group, Al-Shabaab.

The security situation in Mogadishu remains perilous. A recent report from the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) highlighted ongoing conflict and rising insecurity, with the civilian population bearing the brunt of the violence. Western governments, including Canada, maintain “Avoid all travel“ advisories for Somalia, warning of terrorism, kidnapping, and a virtual absence of the rule of law.

“This is causing much fear,“ said a Somali community organizer in Frankfurt, who asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the issue. “People who came here seeking safety are now worried that any small mistake could mean being sent back to the place they ran away from.”

The debate over the deportations has also been fierce on Somali social media, with many criticizing the government for cooperating in sending nationals back to a dangerous environment. In contrast, others argue that criminals should not be allowed to tarnish the reputation of the entire diaspora.