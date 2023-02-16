A Somali father of six fatally shot in Arlington, Texas

Arlington (Caasimada Online) – At around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Ali Ismail, a 36-year-old man from Somalia and a father of six, was shot and killed by unknown suspects breaking into cars in Arlington, Texas. Ismail was found dead inside his SUV, parked in his home’s driveway on Prentice Street.

According to friends of the victim, Ismail had just finished working overnight and was pulling into his driveway when he was shot before even getting out of his vehicle. The suspects fled the scene, and police are still working to identify them.

Friends and family speak out

Friends and family of Ali Ismail have been left devastated by his sudden and senseless death. Mustafa Yasiin, a friend of Ismail, described him as a family man devoted to his wife and children.

Yasiin had spoken to Ismail on Monday evening and had planned to see him the following day, but instead received a call early in the morning to come and help Ismail’s wife. “This is sad, man,” he said. “This is a hardworking guy. He had six kids. I do not know what to tell you. This is not right.”



A pattern of vehicle burglaries

Unfortunately, the incident in which Ali Ismail was killed is not isolated. Arlington police have reported a recent uptick in vehicle burglaries in the area.

On December 22, a homeowner was shot after confronting two men attempting to break into cars in his driveway. Police released photos of the suspects, who are still at large. While police have not yet connected the two shootings, they are similar and just a few miles apart.

Police investigation and call to action



Arlington police are currently investigating the shooting and canvassing the area for surveillance video. They are asking anyone with information to come forward and have offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Ismail’s family and friends also urge anyone with information to speak out.

This tragic incident highlights the need for increased vigilance and community engagement in preventing vehicle burglaries and other crimes.

If you have any information about this incident or other similar incidents in the area, please contact the Arlington police department.