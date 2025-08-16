China slams US senator’s Somaliland recognition push

MOGADISHU, Somalia — China’s embassy in Somalia on Friday condemned U.S. Senator Ted Cruz’s push for Washington to recognize Somaliland, calling it “baseless” and “coercive” interference in Somalia’s internal affairs, a day after Mogadishu itself rejected the proposal.

The embassy said Cruz’s appeal — set out in an August 14 letter to President Donald Trump — violated core principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity enshrined in the United Nations Charter, and reflected a “hegemonic and bullying attitude” by certain U.S. politicians toward the Somali people.

“China never interferes in other countries’ internal affairs and absolutely does not accept meddling in its own,” the statement said. It also reaffirmed Beijing’s position that “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory,” vowing to oppose “separatism and external interference” and defend national sovereignty.

The Chinese mission linked the U.S. push for Somaliland recognition to Washington’s policy on Taiwan, portraying both as attempts to undermine internationally recognized borders.

Somalia’s swift rejection

Cruz’s letter urged the Trump administration to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent state within its 1960 borders, praising its record of democratic governance since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991.

Within hours, Somalia’s embassy in Washington issued its own response, warning that any move to weaken the country’s unity would embolden extremist groups and destabilize the Horn of Africa.

“Somalia is a steadfast security partner of the United States,” the embassy said, noting that more than 20 joint U.S.–Somali strikes against Al-Shabaab and ISIS had been conducted in 2025 alone — a level of coordination it said “significantly surpasses that of prior years.”

The statement stressed that “terrorist groups gain ground only when Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity are undermined,” and urged Washington to reject the recognition bid.

Cruz’s case for recognition

In his letter, the Texas Republican described Somaliland as a “stable, self-governing, democratic nation” and a reliable security partner for the United States, strategically located along the Gulf of Aden — one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors.

He pointed to its cooperation on counterterrorism and maritime security, as well as its diplomatic outreach, including opening a Taiwanese Representative Office in Hargeisa, strengthening ties with Israel, and voicing support for the Abraham Accords.

Cruz accused Beijing of using “economic and diplomatic coercion” to punish Somaliland over its Taiwan ties, citing Mogadishu’s April 2025 decision to bar Taiwanese passport holders — which he alleged was coordinated with the Chinese Communist Party.

He claimed Chinese support for Somalia was enabling anti-Somaliland groups to “erode its sovereignty.”

Strategic flashpoint

The rapid-fire exchange has turned Somaliland’s status into a flashpoint in the intensifying rivalry between Washington and Beijing in the Horn of Africa.

Somaliland, which runs its own government, military, and currency, is not recognized by any country but maintains informal relations with several states. Mogadishu, backed by the African Union, the Arab League, and the United Nations, insists the territory remains an integral part of Somalia.

China’s public backing for Somalia underscores its growing diplomatic footprint in Africa and its readiness to challenge U.S. actions seen as undermining allied governments — while reinforcing its “One China” principle on the global stage.

For Washington, the debate over Somaliland recognition forces a delicate balance between countering Chinese influence in the region and safeguarding counterterrorism cooperation with Mogadishu — a balancing act made sharper by the flurry of high-level exchanges over just two days.