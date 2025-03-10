Clan clashes kill 12 in Somalia’s Sanaag region

Erigavo, Somalia – At least 12 people were killed and several others injured in heavy clan fighting that erupted on Monday in the Dooxada Dureere area of Somalia’s Sanaag region, local sources reported.

The clashes, involving two rival clan militias, have intensified tensions in a region already strained by recurring tribal disputes and political rivalries.

The violence occurred in Dooxada Dureere, a valley within the Ceerigaabo district of Sanaag, according to Caasimada Online sources. The two militias reportedly used various weapons during the confrontation, affecting both fighters and civilians nearby.

Local authorities confirmed a death toll of at least 12, with injuries exceeding that number, though exact figures remain under verification.

Regional officials and a delegation led by Sultan Said Sultan Abdisalam, a traditional elder, arrived at the scene to mediate and prevent further escalation.

“Efforts are ongoing to halt the conflict,” a Sanaag administration official stated, speaking anonymously due to the ongoing situation. The clashes have raised concerns of potential reprisals in the area.

History of clan violence in Sanaag

In recent years, Sanaag has experienced frequent clan-based conflicts, often centered in and around Erigavo, the regional capital. These disputes typically stem from competition over land and resources, disrupting local communities.

The latest incident follows a series of similar clashes in the region, with historical tensions periodically flaring into violence.

The Somali term “maleeshiyo-beeleed” refers to clan militias, armed groups loyal to specific tribal affiliations rather than a centralized authority.

Such militias have long played a role in local power dynamics across Somalia, particularly in areas with limited government presence.

Sanaag lies within a contested zone claimed by Somaliland, a self-declared independent state since 1991, and the SSC-Khatumo administration, established in 2023 after splitting from Somaliland.

Somaliland maintains administrative control over much of Sanaag, including Erigavo. At the same time, SSC-Khatumo seeks to assert authority over parts of Sanaag and neighboring Sool, aligning itself with the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS).

The political rivalry has complicated security in the region.

In 2023, fighting in Las Anod, a city in Sool, between Somaliland forces and SSC-Khatumo militias resulted in significant casualties. It displaced over 150,000 people, according to a UN report.

While there is no direct link between Monday’s clan clash and this broader conflict, the overlapping tensions contribute to Sanaag’s instability.

Geographical context of Sanaag

Sanaag is located in northern Somalia, bordered by the Gulf of Aden to the north and Sool to the south. Dooxada Dureere, a remote valley, connects rural areas to Erigavo, the region’s administrative hub, making it a focal point for local disputes.

The region’s rugged terrain and strategic position have historically shaped its role in territorial struggles.

Sultan Said Sultan Abdisalam, a respected figure among the Warsangeli clan, leads the traditional delegation tasked with brokering peace.

Regional authorities from Somaliland’s Sanaag administration are also involved, aiming to stabilize the situation. Their presence reflects a combined approach of customary and formal governance to address the violence.

The clashes underscore the challenges facing Sanaag, where clan militias operate with significant autonomy.

The Sanaag administration has struggled to prevent such incidents, with past efforts yielding temporary truces rather than lasting solutions.

The latest violence adds to a pattern of unrest that has disrupted civilian life in Ceerigaabo and surrounding areas.

Data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) indicates that clan-related violence in northern Somalia has persisted into 2025, with Sanaag among the affected regions.

Humanitarian agencies have noted disruptions to local populations, though specific impacts from Monday’s clash are still being assessed.

A BBC report from February 2025 highlighted the FGS’s ongoing efforts to mediate between Somaliland and SSC-Khatumo, though progress remains slow.

As of March 10, 2025, the situation in Dooxada Dureere remains fluid, with mediation efforts ongoing to avert further bloodshed in Sanaag.