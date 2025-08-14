Deadly clashes erupt in Mogadishu over disputed land

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Heavy gunfire erupted in the Somali capital on Thursday as security forces clashed with armed residents during an operation to clear a disputed plot of land, leaving several people dead and wounded, according to police and witnesses.

The fighting broke out in the early morning in the Tarabunka neighborhood of Hodan, one of Mogadishu’s most populous districts, when forces conducting a weapons sweep met with stiff resistance.

A senior police commander was among those injured in the violence, which highlights the volatile issue of land ownership in a city scarred by decades of civil war.

In a statement, the Somali police command confirmed the operation was aimed at “security stabilization and combating illegal weapons.”

“During the operation, security forces were confronted with armed resistance from a group of militiamen,” the statement said. “The confrontation caused casualties, including deaths and injuries, affecting civilians near the scene, members of the security forces, and some of the armed militia.”

A long-simmering dispute

The clashes centered on a piece of government-owned land that formerly housed the barracks for the historic Horseed Sports Club, a team affiliated with the Somali National Army before the state’s collapse in 1991.

For years, the area has been occupied by a community of civilians, many of whom settled there during the protracted conflict that left property records destroyed and land ownership in disarray across the country.

Residents told local media they had been ordered to vacate the land but had refused, claiming long-term residency. Such disputes are a frequent and explosive source of conflict in Mogadishu, often pitting the government’s efforts to reclaim public property against vulnerable communities with nowhere else to go.

Security officials confirmed that Mire Sahal, the commander of the 2nd unit of the 22nd Military Police Brigade, was wounded in the firefight. The total number of fatalities has not yet been officially released.

“The security forces deeply regret such incidents that disrupt public security,” the police statement added, offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Government vows crackdown

Authorities issued a stern warning following the incident, vowing to take action against anyone involved in undermining security in the capital.

“We issue a strong warning to anyone engaged in or supporting acts against security to cease immediately,” the police statement read.

Security forces have since regained control of the area and dispersed the armed group, according to the police command, which stated that “steps have been taken to ensure the security and stability of the area.”

The incident underscores the immense challenges facing the Somali government as it tries to assert its authority and enforce the rule of law. The capital, Mogadishu, has seen a relative improvement in security in recent years. However, it remains a tinderbox of clan rivalries, political tensions, and property disputes.

These efforts are complicated by the continued presence of illicit firearms in the hands of civilians and private militias, a legacy of the civil war.

The government has conducted numerous disarmament operations in the capital to curb violence. However, a high-profile report from the UN Panel of Experts on Somalia has previously noted the difficulty in distinguishing between state security forces, clan militias, and criminal gangs.

While the federal government, with the support of international partners, continues its fight against the Al-Shabaab Islamist insurgency in other parts of the country, internal conflicts over resources like land remain a critical threat to stability in the capital itself.