Djibouti donates $1 million to Turkey earthquake victims

Djibouti (Caasimada Online) – Djibouti, a small East African nation, has stepped up to provide aid to Turkey after the country was struck by twin earthquakes that caused widespread devastation.

The Djibouti ambassador to Ankara has donated $1 million to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) to help with relief efforts, and a second batch of relief goods has been sent to the affected areas.

In addition to the cash donation, Djibouti has also donated ten generators, six industrial projectors, 113 blankets, 100 pullovers, and 35 thermal garments, all donated by Djibouti companies.

This is the second time Djibouti has offered aid to Turkey. The first donation, consisting of 120 tents, 185 kilograms of clothing, and 75 kilograms of hygiene supplies, was delivered earlier in the week.

The Turkish Embassy in Djibouti stated that the government and people of Djibouti are fully committed to providing all possible assistance to help alleviate the suffering of the affected people in Turkey.

The twin earthquakes that struck southern Turkey on February 6th had a devastating impact, killing at least 36,187 people and affecting more than 13 million people across 11 provinces.

The earthquakes were also felt in neighboring countries such as Syria and Lebanon, and the death toll in Syria is reportedly 5,800.

International aid agencies are working tirelessly to help those affected, with the United Nations appealing for more than $1 billion in funds for the Turkish relief operation.

The ongoing conflict has hampered the aid effort in Syria. Many people in the rebel-held northwest feel abandoned as supplies almost invariably head to other parts of the sprawling disaster zone.

Despite the challenges, aid convoys have been sent to the affected areas. In Syria, the government has approved opening two additional crossings to allow aid deliveries to reach those in need.

In Turkey, heavy machinery is used to clear debris mounds blocking numerous towns and cities.

The Djibouti donation will go a long way in helping to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the earthquakes. It is a reminder that in times of crisis, nations can come together to support each other and offer a helping hand.