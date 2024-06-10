Ethiopia responds to Somalia’s troop withdrawal demand

Addis-Ababa (Caasimada Online)—Ethiopia has formally responded to Somalia’s demand to withdraw its troops from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) by the end of 2024.

Nebiyu Tedla, the spokesperson for the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated in a recent press release that Ethiopia had yet to receive any official communication about this withdrawal.

He emphasized that there has yet to be diplomatic communication from the Somali side regarding the matter.

The recent “Sea Gate” agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland has further complicated the situation, reportedly angering the Somali government.

The “Sea Gate” agreement

Signed in January 2024, the “Sea Gate” agreement, also known as the Maritime Security and Economic Cooperation Agreement, allows Ethiopia to lease a 20-kilometer stretch of Somaliland’s coastline, with plans to establish a naval base.

The agreement is part of Ethiopia’s broader strategy to secure its maritime interests and combat piracy in the region. However, Somalia views this agreement as a direct infringement on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Although Somaliland declared independence in 1991, it remains internationally recognized as part of Somalia.

The Somali government sees the agreement as a violation of its territorial claims and an attempt to undermine its authority over Somaliland.

The “Sea Gate” agreement has sparked significant controversy, with critics arguing that it undermines Somalia’s sovereignty.

It is perceived as an attempt by Ethiopia to extend its influence in the region through strategic maritime access, which has heightened tensions between the two countries, adding another layer of complexity to an already volatile relationship.

Somalia’s decisive response

In response to the “Sea Gate” agreement, Somalia’s Cabinet of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Hamza Barre, expelled Ethiopian Ambassador Muktar Mohamed Ware and ordered the closure of Ethiopian consulates in Garowe and Hargeisa.

The Somali government accused Ethiopia of interfering in its internal affairs and violating its sovereignty.

“The plain interference of Ethiopia’s government in the internal affairs of Somalia is a violation of the independence and sovereignty of Somalia,” stated the office of Somalia’s Prime Minister.

Somalia’s actions reflect a broader strategy to assert its sovereignty and respond decisively to perceived external threats.

By expelling the Ethiopian ambassador and closing consulates, Somalia is sending a clear message that it will not tolerate what it views as violations of its territorial integrity.

This move is intended to pressure Ethiopia to reconsider its actions and engage in more respectful diplomatic practices.

Demanding troop withdrawal

In addition to the diplomatic measures, Somalia has demanded the withdrawal of all Ethiopian troops by the end of 2024.

Ethiopian forces are currently stationed in Somalia under the African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and through bilateral security agreements.

The Somali government’s demand has raised concerns about potential security vacuums that militant groups such as al-Shabab could exploit.

Some Somali regional officials have expressed the need for a strategic and gradual withdrawal to ensure regional stability and security.

The demand for troop withdrawal is a significant escalation in the diplomatic row between the two nations.

The Horn of Africa has long been fraught with political and territorial disputes. The recent escalation between Ethiopia and Somalia over the “Sea Gate” agreement is the latest in complex regional dynamics.

Historically, Ethiopia and Somalia have had a turbulent relationship marked by border disputes and intermittent conflicts. The current situation underscores the ongoing challenges in achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.