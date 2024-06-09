Puntland struggles for fair aid amidst federal tensions

Garowe, Somalia – President Said Abdullahi Deni of Puntland has issued a pressing appeal to Somalia’s bilateral and multilateral partners, urgently calling for a fair and equitable humanitarian and development aid distribution.

The appeal, directed to various international bodies and nations, underscores the immediate need to address what Deni describes as the escalating politicization of donor assistance by the central government in Mogadishu.

In a letter dated June 9, 2024, President Deni expressed deep concern over using donor funds for political purposes. “We have observed a troubling trend of Mogadishu using donor aid for politically motivated agendas,” he stated.

Deni claims that the politicization of Puntland State’s earmarked projects, programs, and budgetary support has been ongoing for the past 18 months.

He argued that such actions not only undermine the core purpose of development aid, which is to improve the lives of citizens and foster sustainable progress, but also directly harm the people of Puntland.

“This politicization not only undermines the core purpose of development assistance, which should be to improve the lives of our citizens and foster sustainable progress, but also inflicts direct harm on the people of Puntland,” Deni added.

The President noted that little progress has been made despite Puntland’s efforts to address these issues constructively with multilateral development banks and Mogadishu.

Accusations of disinformation

He accused Mogadishu of launching a campaign of disinformation aimed at destabilizing Puntland.

“Mogadishu has initiated a campaign of disinformation and misinformation, blaming Puntland for not being flexible and open to collaborate,” Deni stated.

“However, the reality is that Mogadishu’s true goal appears to be the destabilization of the Puntland State.”

Deni emphasized the urgency of an inclusive process involving foreign aid, trade, treaties, and natural resources, which he believes are critical for the interests of all Federal Member States, including Puntland.

He argued that if left unchecked, Mogadishu’s actions could disregard the constitutional mandate and overlook the nation’s fragile state, potentially jeopardizing Somalia’s stability and unity.

“Given the nature of Somalia’s political instability, weak institutions, security challenges, and the lack of national agreement on key issues, Mogadishu’s actions could disregard the constitutional mandate and overlook the fragile state of the nation,” Deni said.

Appeal for direct support

In his appeal, Deni requested the establishment of a clear and transparent alternative mechanism that would enable multilateral development banks to directly support Puntland State, free from what he termed as Mogadishu’s politicization.

“We appeal to our bilateral and multilateral partners to recognize the gravity of this situation and to provide their support in ensuring that Puntland State receives the necessary donor assistance and grant budgetary support, free from Mogadishu’s politicization,” he urged.

President Deni, deeply committed to the welfare of the Somali people, reaffirmed Puntland’s dedication to working with all stakeholders to find solutions that ensure and safeguard national interests.

He earnestly called on international partners to support efforts to build a more prosperous Puntland State and Somalia.

“I urge you to use the influence of your office to safeguard democracy, uphold the rule of law, and promote peace throughout Somalia,” he concluded.

This appeal comes amid ongoing tensions between Puntland and the central government in Mogadishu, highlighting the complexities of ensuring equitable distribution of international aid in Somalia’s politically sensitive environment.

Withdrawal from the federal system

The current tension follows Puntland’s declaration on March 31, 2024, of withdrawal from Somalia’s federal system.

The semi-autonomous state announced it would govern itself independently until constitutional amendments passed by the central government are approved in a nationwide referendum.

The federal parliament in Mogadishu had approved several constitutional changes, including introducing direct presidential elections and allowing the President to appoint a prime minister without parliamentary approval.

Critics argue that these changes concentrate power in the hands of the executive.

“Puntland will act independently until there is a federal government with a constitution that is agreed upon by a referendum in which Puntland takes part,” stated the Puntland Council of Ministers at the time.

This rift adds to the challenges faced by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who is contending with an al Qaeda-linked insurgency, a resurgence in piracy, and efforts to assert federal authority over the breakaway region of Somaliland, which has leased a port to Ethiopia.