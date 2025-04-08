Explainer: How ATAK can be a game changer for Somalia?

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia is considering a significant boost to its military strength by reportedly looking to acquire the T-129 ATAK attack helicopter from Türkiye.

These discussions, ongoing as of early April 2025, signal a growing defense partnership between the two nations and Somalia’s ambition to equip its forces with advanced weaponry in its ongoing fight against the Al-Shabaab insurgency.

While the deal isn’t officially confirmed yet, the potential addition of the powerful ATAK could dramatically change Somalia’s security situation. Here’s what you need to understand about the T129 ATAK and why it could be a game-changer for the Somali army.

The T-129 ATAK: A powerful tool for modern warfare

The T-129 ATAK is a state-of-the-art attack helicopter developed in Türkiye, based on an Italian design but significantly enhanced with Turkish technology. It’s specifically built for modern combat, especially in situations like the fight against insurgents. Its strengths lie in several key areas:

Fast and Tough: The ATAK is powered by two strong engines, making it quick and capable of operating effectively even in hot and high-altitude environments like Somalia. It’s designed to be agile and more challenging to hit. Crucially, it features strong protection for its crew and vital systems, along with electronic defenses to counter threats.

Advanced Eyes and Ears: Equipped with a sophisticated targeting system, the ATAK can see targets clearly day or night and in bad weather. This system includes high-resolution thermal cameras, regular cameras, and laser technology, allowing pilots to find and engage threats from a safe distance accurately. Pilots also have advanced helmet-mounted displays that provide essential information directly into their vision.

Versatile Firepower: The ATAK can carry various weapons to deal with threats. It has a built-in 20mm cannon for engaging ground targets. Additionally, it has the capacity to carry multiple missiles and rockets on its wings, including: Numerous unguided rockets overwhelmed areas with fire. Laser-guided rockets for precise strikes against lighter targets. Long-range anti-tank missiles to take out armored vehicles or heavily defended positions. Even air-to-air missiles for defense against other aircraft.

Battle-Tested: The T-129 ATAK isn’t just on paper; it has been actively used by the Turkish military in challenging counter-terrorism operations and in other countries like the Philippines and Nigeria, proving its effectiveness in actual combat situations.

Why the ATAK matters for Somalia’s security

The potential acquisition of the ATAK directly addresses Somalia’s critical security needs. This helicopter’s capabilities offer solutions to significant challenges in the fight against Al-Shabaab:

Protecting Ground Forces: The ATAK can provide crucial close air support to soldiers on the ground who are in direct contact with insurgents. Its firepower can help them overcome enemy positions and avoid being overrun.

Finding and Neutralizing Threats: The helicopter can patrol large areas, identify insurgent activity, and quickly engage targets that pose an immediate threat.

Targeting Key Enemy Assets: The ATAK’s precision strike capabilities allow it to target high-value individuals within the insurgency, command centers, or weapons stockpiles with accuracy, reducing the risk of harming civilians.

These discussions happen within the Defense and Economic Cooperation Agreement signed between Somalia and Türkiye in February 2024. However, details like the number of helicopters, the cost, the exact configuration, and when they might be delivered are still unknown and depend on official announcements.

Türkiye: A key partner in Somalia’s defenses

This potential deal underscores Türkiye’s significant role as a primary security partner for Somalia. This partnership is demonstrated through:

Camp TURKSOM: Türkiye operates a major military training facility in Mogadishu, which is vital for developing the skills and professionalism of the Somali National Army (SNA).

Specialized Training: There are reports that Somali personnel are receiving training in Türkiye, which could include preparation for operating advanced platforms like the ATAK.

Prior Support: Türkiye has already supplied Somalia with advanced Bayraktar Akıncı drones, which provide valuable intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and strike capabilities. The ATAK would be a powerful complement to these drones.

Currently, the Somali Air Force has a limited number of utility helicopters, primarily older models donated by Italy. While helpful for transportation and logistics, these helicopters lack the dedicated attack capabilities, advanced sensors, protection, and firepower of the T-129. The ATAK would introduce an entirely new level of offensive air power to Somalia’s military.

Looking ahead: Challenges and opportunities

Introducing such advanced technology will bring challenges. Somalia will need to establish reliable systems for maintaining and supplying these helicopters, secure the necessary funding for both the purchase and long-term operation, and ensure that the helicopters are effectively integrated into the SNA’s operations through ongoing training and appropriate military strategies.

Somalia’s reported interest in acquiring the T-129 ATAK helicopter demonstrates a serious commitment to strengthening its military’s ability to combat the Al-Shabaab insurgency.

The ATAK offers a potent combination of speed, advanced technology, and versatile weaponry, all proven effective in real-world combat scenarios similar to Somalia’s.

While the deal still requires official confirmation and practical hurdles will be overcome, acquiring these helicopters, facilitated by the firm and growing security partnership with Türkiye, can significantly enhance Somalia’s capacity to protect its people and secure its territory.