Somaliland threatens attack on Las Anod over PM visit

HARGEISA, Somaliland—Somaliland is allegedly preparing a multi-pronged military operation in response to the anticipated visit of Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre to Las Anod, the capital of the disputed Sool region, sources have told Caasimada Online.

The move comes as tensions escalate over the region, which has recently witnessed clashes and is claimed by the SSC-Khaatumo administration, which seeks autonomy within Somalia.

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but lacks international recognition, views the planned trip as a direct affront to its sovereignty over the Sool region. The territory has historically been a point of contention, with its population often expressing closer affinity to Somalia.

The emergence of the SSC-Khaatumo administration, which opposes Somaliland’s rule and aims to form its regional state within Somalia, has further inflamed the situation. Las Anod fell under SSC-Khaatumo control earlier this year after intense fighting with Somaliland forces.

Frontline visit fuels attack speculation

Sources on the ground told Caasimada Online that Somaliland’s top military commander, General Nimcaan Yuusuf Gaax-nuug, recently visited the frontline in the Oog area of the Sool region.

During this unannounced visit, he reportedly held an urgent meeting with senior military officials to strategize a potential military response to the Somali Prime Minister’s planned visit to Las Anod. The meeting took place at the military command base in Oog.

Security sources with knowledge of these developments suggest the primary aim of the high-level meeting was to assess military options in reaction to Prime Minister Barre’s intended trip. Somaliland’s leadership reportedly interprets the visit as a significant political endorsement of the SSC-Khaatumo administration’s aspirations.

Three-pronged offensive plan

Military sources indicate that officials analyzed the implications of the Prime Minister’s visit, considering it part of a broader effort to demonstrate SSC-Khaatumo’s independence from Somaliland, potentially triggering further conflict.

A decision was allegedly made to counter the visit with a coordinated three-pronged attack, to be launched from areas currently held by Somaliland forces against SSC-Khaatumo positions.

The purported objective is to project military strength and impede the consolidation of SSC-Khaatumo’s control over the region.

Reliable sources have identified Buqdharkayn, Qorilugud, and Ceerigaabo as the three locations from which the offensive is planned to originate. This would mark the first instance of Somaliland forces simultaneously launching attacks on multiple fronts in this renewed conflict, suggesting a well-coordinated military strategy.

The Buqdharkayn axis is considered particularly significant due to its strategic location near Las Anod. Qorilugud and Ceerigaabo are reportedly areas from which Somaliland intends to exert pressure on SSC-Khaatumo forces.

Sources further reveal that high-level military consultations are expected to continue in the coming days, raising concerns that the Sool region is teetering on the brink of another surge in armed conflict.