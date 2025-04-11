Las Anod (Caasimada Online) – Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre announced on Saturday his intention to visit Las Anod, the interim capital of the newly formed Khaatumo administration.

The planned visit is being described as historic. It will mark the first time in more than half a century that a senior Somali official has traveled to the strategically significant city in the Sool region of northern Somalia.

Local authorities in Las Anod have confirmed that preparations for the visit are underway. However, an official schedule has not yet been released. Advance delegations have already begun arriving in the city in anticipation of the Prime Minister’s arrival.

Residents are actively preparing to welcome the Prime Minister, and a large reception ceremony is expected. Billboards featuring his image have appeared across the city as locals express hope and excitement for the high-level visit.

Prime Minister Hamza emphasized that the visit aims to strengthen cooperation between the Federal Government of Somalia and the Khaatumo administration. He underscored that the trip should not be interpreted as divisive but as a step toward national unity.

“My visit to Las Anod is focused on reinforcing the working relationship between the Khaatumo administration and the Federal Government. This is not a visit meant to harm any region or administration, nor is it an attempt to divide the Somali people. It is a mission for unity,” he stated.

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to the people and leadership of Khaatumo for their patriotism and the warm reception extended to him—even before his arrival.

Khaatumo officially declared its autonomy on August 25, 2023, following a fierce battle with Somaliland forces, who were ousted from a strategic military post in the hills surrounding Las Anod. The months-long conflict resulted in hundreds of deaths and widespread displacement.

The last high-level visit to Las Anod ended in tragedy.

The assassination of president Sharmaarke

On October 15, 1969, then-President Abdirashid Ali Sharmaarke—Somalia’s first Prime Minister—was assassinated in Las Anod during an official visit.

He was shot by a soldier, a killing that triggered the fall of the civilian government and the rise of the military regime led by General Mohamed Siad Barre, who ruled the country for 21 years. The soldier responsible for the assassination was executed.

This historical context helps explain the strong hopeful and critical reactions that Prime Minister Hamza’s planned visit has stirred.

While many Somalis view the trip as hopeful, the Somaliland administration has expressed disapproval and concern.

However, within Las Anod, local leaders and residents have enthusiastically welcomed the news of the visit, reaffirming that Khaatumo is a peaceful Somali administration open to all.

General Abdi Hassan Mohamed Hijar, Khaatumo’s Minister of Justice and Religious Affairs, confirmed the region is fully prepared.

“We are ready to receive the Prime Minister of the Federal Government, who is expected to arrive in Las Anod soon. Khaatumo is the most peaceful administration in Somalia. Our people are eagerly awaiting his visit and are ready to welcome him warmly,” Minister Hijar said.

Reaction from Hargeisa

In Hargeisa, the news of the planned visit has been met with hostility.

Some Somaliland leaders and civilians accused the Prime Minister of violating international norms, claiming he has no right to visit territory they consider part of Somaliland. While Somaliland claims independence from Somalia, it has not received international recognition.

Somaliland Presidential Spokesperson Hussein Aden Igeh reiterated the self-declared republic’s secessionist position and issued a stern warning regarding the visit.

“Somaliland’s independence and sovereignty are legally grounded and historically justified, based on the will of our people. Our quest for statehood is rooted in self-governance, resilience, and legitimate rights,” he wrote on platform X.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Somaliland’s Minister of Information, Ahmed Yasin Sheikh Ali, took an even stronger tone.

“We will defend our country and its borders by any means necessary. Do not mistake our peace for weakness—our restraint is not surrender. We view your visit and actions as comparable to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Crimea and Donbas. That did not erase Ukraine. If you choose to visit Las Anod or Garowe, that’s your decision—but we are fully prepared to defend ourselves,” the Minister declared.

Hamza’s anticipated visit to Las Anod has become Somalia’s most widely discussed topic.

Political analysts see the trip as a critical opportunity to counter Somaliland’s long-running secessionist agenda.

Nabil Afrah, a political analyst from Puntland, said the Prime Minister’s visit holds national importance and could reshape the future of Somali territorial unity, particularly in the Sool and Sanaag regions.

“Hamza’s visit challenges Somaliland’s secessionist claims and is likely to anger Hargeisa’s political elite, who have long pushed that narrative. Las Anod has long been a flashpoint. Many patriots see this visit as a bold step in strengthening national unity,” he said.

He added that the success of the visit will depend on how the Federal Government engages with the Khaatumo and Puntland administrations. The true test, he noted, will be whether the visit concludes peacefully.

Security concerns

Security analysts have voiced concern over potential risks associated with the visit, citing political tension and militant threats.

“I’m worried about the Prime Minister’s safety in Las Anod. Although Khaatumo is currently in control, both Hargeisa and Garowe may resist his presence in areas they claim. There are also looming threats from extremist groups such as Al-Shabaab and ISIS,” said analyst Abdi Ali.

Las Anod lies in the contested Sool region, between the cities of Hargeisa and Garowe—areas that have disputed control over the city since Somalia’s central government collapsed in 1991.

On August 25, 2023, Las Anod formally declared itself a liberated city. The Federal Government welcomed the declaration and recognized Khaatumo as Somalia’s newest regional administration, paving the way for its integration as a federal member state.

Las Anod is a city with deep historical roots and strong ties to Somalia’s anti-colonial struggle. It is located near Taleh, the former headquarters of the Dervish movement led by Sayid Mohamed Abdulle Hassan, a national hero who fought against British colonial forces.

Jamac Ali, a driver in Las Anod, expressed optimism and called for a monument to honor the legendary freedom fighter.

“We will welcome the Prime Minister and protect him like an egg. If he comes, I hope he will build a major monument in the city center dedicated to Sayid Mohamed Abdulle Hassan—the father of Somalia’s liberation struggle,” Jamaac said.