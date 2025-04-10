New Türkiye-Somalia oil deal expands energy ties on land

ANKARA, Türkiye—Türkiye and Somalia have signed a new agreement for onshore oil and gas exploration, taking another big step in their growing energy partnership.

The deal, signed Thursday in Ankara, gives Türkiye’s national oil company, Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), the green light to explore three land blocks in Somalia covering around 16,000 square kilometers.

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Somali Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Dahir Shire Mohamed signed the agreement, which adds a new layer to the countries’ ongoing cooperation in energy.

“This agreement marks the start of a new onshore partnership,” Bayraktar said. “We’ll begin with two- and three-dimensional seismic surveys, and based on what we find, we’ll move quickly to drilling.”

This isn’t the first time the two countries have teamed up on energy. Last summer, Türkiye and Somalia signed a production-sharing deal for offshore exploration. Türkiye sent its locally developed seismic vessel, Oruç Reis, to Somalia’s coastal waters. That vessel is still at work, surveying three offshore areas that span about 15,000 square kilometers.

“So far, the project is 78% complete,” Bayraktar said. “We’re aiming to finish the seismic surveys by May. Once we’ve analyzed the data, we’ll decide on the next steps for drilling.”

Looking beyond oil

Both countries are also eyeing future opportunities beyond oil and gas. Minister Bayraktar said Türkiye hopes to expand the partnership into the mining sector next.

“We’re preparing to take this relationship to the next level by launching concrete mining projects,” he said. “This isn’t just about energy—it’s about long-term development and building regional stability.”

His Somali counterpart, Minister Dahir, echoed those thoughts and called the agreement a historic moment. “This deal takes our relationship to a whole new level,” he said.

“We’re excited to develop Somalia’s natural resources in a way that benefits both sides. And once our legal frameworks are ready, we’re looking forward to welcoming Turkish mining companies to Somalia.”

Bayraktar added that Somalia’s delegation will stay in Türkiye for a few more days to visit key facilities, including the Fatih drillship.

Türkiye’s commitment to global energy cooperation is also moving forward. On May 2, Istanbul will host the International Natural Resources Summit, where energy ministers and major companies worldwide will explore new opportunities. The summit will be held under the patronage of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“Türkiye stood by Somalia during its most difficult times,” Bayraktar said. “Now, we’re proud to walk alongside them as they move toward a brighter future.”