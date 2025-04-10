Somali President excludes Madobe from key national talks

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has ruled out the participation of Jubaland leader Ahmed Mohamed Islam “Madobe” in a planned round of national consultation talks, signaling a decisive shift in the federal government’s approach to political dialogue.

According to Caasimada Online sources familiar with a recent closed-door meeting between President Mohamud and U.S. Ambassador Richard H. Riley, the president outlined a two-stage plan to foster consensus on key national priorities.

The first phase will be open to all Somali politicians and focus exclusively on strategies to defeat the Al-Shabaab insurgency. These discussions are expected to be broadcast live on national television to promote transparency and inclusivity.

However, the second phase—described by Villa Somalia as a “governing conversation”—will be restricted to top federal and state officials. Participation will be limited to leaders with what the presidency views as constitutional mandates and decision-making authority.

No Madobe participation

President Mohamud has expressed a willingness to engage directly with Puntland’s President, Said Abdullahi Deni, but has made it clear that Madobe will not be part of the discussions.

“This is not a reunion. It’s a conversation for those with political responsibility,” said an official from Villa Somalia. “Only those capable of making binding decisions will take part.”

The exclusion of Madobe reflects the federal government’s view that his political mandate is no longer valid—a position that further complicates Somalia’s already delicate federal structure.

While regional leadership disputes are not new, this marks the first time a federal president has explicitly ruled out a federal member state leader from participating in such high-level talks.

The United States, a key partner in Somalia’s security and stabilization efforts, has been briefed on the plan. Ambassador Riley reportedly encouraged President Mohamud to ensure the process remains as inclusive as possible, though the final structure of the talks appears firmly in place.

The broader context remains tense. Although Somalia held federal elections in 2022 following lengthy delays, political divisions persist—particularly over a recent package of constitutional amendments passed by the cabinet and parliament, which Puntland and other opposition groups have rejected.

Meanwhile, Somali government forces, supported by local Ma’wisleey militias and international partners, are engaged in a sustained military campaign against Al-Shabaab in central regions. The group continues to pose a serious threat, often exploiting political uncertainty to regroup and carry out attacks.

With the African Union’s new stabilization mission (AUSSOM) underway following the end of the ATMIS mandate, the urgency to align national leadership around a unified strategy is growing. President Mohamud has positioned the upcoming consultations as crucial for political and security stabilization.

Whether excluding confident leaders will strengthen or strain that effort remains to be seen.