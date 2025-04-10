Egypt backs Somalia’s unity amid Horn of Africa tensions

CAIRO, Egypt – Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held talks on Wednesday with his Somali counterpart, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, reaffirming Egypt’s full support for Somalia’s sovereignty, stability, and national institutions during mounting tensions in the Horn of Africa.

During the meeting in Cairo, Abdelatty stressed Egypt’s deep respect for Somalia’s territorial integrity and unity, underlining the importance of preserving the country’s cohesion in the face of growing security challenges.

He also highlighted the need to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in combating terrorism and extremist ideologies that continue to destabilize the region.

Abdelatty called for increased regional and international efforts to confront terrorism, urging joint action to tackle the root causes of violence and insecurity. He reaffirmed Egypt’s readiness to stand with Somalia as it rebuilds state institutions and restores peace.

The two ministers emphasized the value of close coordination between Cairo and Mogadishu on regional and global issues, particularly in forums focused on the Horn of Africa. Both sides praised the long-standing and friendly relationship between Egypt and Somalia, shaped by decades of cultural, political, and religious ties.

This diplomatic engagement follows the December 2024 Ankara Declaration, a significant development where Turkey successfully mediated talks between Somalia and Ethiopia. The agreement aimed to resolve tensions arising from Ethiopia’s earlier maritime deal with Somaliland, which had threatened to destabilize the region.

Under the Ankara Declaration, both nations agreed to respect Somalia’s sovereignty while facilitating Ethiopia’s access to the sea through Somali territory, marking a pivotal step towards regional stability .​

Egypt, which has been locked in a years-long dispute with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile, sees the latest developments as a strategic concern in its broader regional calculus.

For Egypt, reaffirming its support for Somalia is more than a gesture of solidarity—it reflects a calculated effort to maintain influence in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa, where geopolitical competition is intensifying.

Somali Foreign Minister Fiqi expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s continued support, particularly during moments of political uncertainty and external pressure. He voiced Somalia’s strong desire to deepen bilateral ties with Egypt and work together to promote regional stability and development.