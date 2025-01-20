Somaliland seeks closer ties with US, Ethiopia

HARGAISA, Somaliland – Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi “Irro” has underscored the importance of maintaining and strengthening his administration’s relationships with Ethiopia and the United States, citing economic, security, and diplomatic benefits.

Speaking at a dinner held for Somaliland’s House of Elders (Guurti) at the Presidential Palace, President Irro emphasized the long-standing ties between Somaliland and its larger neighbor, Ethiopia.

“Ethiopia is a long-time friend, a partner that we cannot do without for economic development, strengthening security, our social stability, and our relations with Africa,” Irro stated.

He further stressed the need to elevate the relationship to new heights. “It is our duty to further improve this relationship and maximize the benefits for both our nations,” he added.

The relationship between Somaliland and Ethiopia has grown significantly in recent years, particularly in the economic sphere. Landlocked Ethiopia relies heavily on the Port of Berbera in Somaliland for access to the sea.

A 2016 agreement saw Ethiopia acquire a 19% stake in the port alongside the Dubai-based DP World, which holds a 51% stake. The development of the Berbera Corridor, a road project connecting the port to the Ethiopian border, is also a key element of this partnership, aimed at boosting trade and regional integration.

Somaliland seeks closer US engagement

President Irro also highlighted growing interest from the United States in engaging with Somaliland.

He welcomed recent calls by members of the US Congress and the House Foreign Affairs Committee for the establishment of a US diplomatic office in Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland.

“We commend the US lawmakers and the House Foreign Affairs Committee who are calling for the US to open a diplomatic office in Somaliland,” Irro said. “We will pursue every avenue to strengthen this relationship.”

The United States has shown increasing interest in Somaliland, driven partly by strategic considerations in the Horn of Africa, a region facing security challenges including terrorism and maritime piracy. Somaliland’s stable governance and strategic location along the Gulf of Aden make it a valuable partner for the US.

In recent years, US delegations, including military officials, have visited Somaliland. Analysts suggest that establishing a diplomatic presence in Hargeisa could enhance US-Somaliland cooperation on security, trade, and development.

Quest for international recognition

Somaliland, a self-declared independent republic in the Horn of Africa, has been seeking international recognition since it declared independence from Somalia in 1991 following the outbreak of the Somali Civil War.

While Somaliland has established its own government institutions, currency, and security forces and has maintained a relatively peaceful and democratic environment, it has yet to be recognized by any sovereign state.

The administration of President Irro has made gaining international recognition a top priority. Cultivating strong relationships with countries like Ethiopia and the United States is a key part of this strategy.

In conclusion, President Irro indicated that Somaliland is actively pursuing closer ties with other countries. He expressed optimism that these efforts would yield “fruitful results.”