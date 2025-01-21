Somalia risks political turmoil, Farmajo warns

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia is facing heightened political uncertainty, with former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo warning that the country is entering a “dangerous” phase following a disputed election announcement by the national electoral body.

In a statement issued this week, Farmaajo, who served as president from 2017 to 2022, expressed deep concerns that the current political climate could lead to “instability” and undermine national security. The former leader strongly criticized election plans that he claims are not inclusive and lack consensus.

Farmaajo: “Path to Political Setback”

“Our country has entered a political phase surrounded by many dangers that could lead to a political setback, harm the unity of the country, and cause political turmoil that could undermine the nation’s security,” Farmaajo stated.

The former president, popularly known as “Farmaajo,” has been a vocal critic of current President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration, particularly regarding proposed constitutional amendments and electoral reforms.

These reforms have been a point of contention between the federal government and some regional states, notably Puntland and Jubaland.

“We have repeatedly warned that any non-inclusive change to the Constitution, which is the only thing that holds the Somali people together, could lead to the disappearance of the legitimacy upon which government institutions are built,” Farmaajo added.

He argued that the Constitution should be the basis for consensus.

The crux of the dispute lies in the electoral process. Farmaajo accuses President Mohamud of pushing for an election that he “unilaterally devised and manages,” a move that the former president believes fails to reflect the country’s political reality.

“The election law, the political parties law, and the election commissions are a process that involves the constitutional institutions, the Federal Member States, and the political leadership,” Farmaajo emphasized.

“Therefore, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s continued insistence on holding an election that he has devised and managed is a step that does not reflect the political situation in the country and could lead to a political setback and turmoil that can be avoided.”

Call for national dialogue

The former president’s statement further called for a united front among regional governments, former national leaders, and members of both houses of parliament to initiate a national dialogue.

This dialogue, he suggests, is crucial to address the current political situation and avoid “political uncertainty and harm to the unity of the country.”

“Amending the Constitution and holding elections without the participation of Puntland, Jubaland, and the country’s political leadership can only be interpreted as the leadership in power having no regard for the unity and solidarity of the country, which is the national responsibility for which they were elected, and that they have prioritized their personal interests over the common good,” Farmaajo asserted.

A fragile political landscape

Somalia has long struggled with political instability, clan-based conflicts, and the persistent threat of the al-Shabaab Islamist insurgency. The country operates under a complex federal system, with power shared between the central government and federal member states.

The current political tension comes amidst ongoing efforts to finalize a provisional constitution, which has been a work in progress since its adoption in 2012.

The proposed amendments, including changes to the electoral system, have been met with resistance from some regions, particularly Puntland, which has declared itself autonomous from the federal government’s constitutional reform process.

Jubaland, another key regional state, has also expressed reservations about the proposed changes, leading to a widening rift between Mogadishu and some regional administrations.

President Hassan’s stance

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who served as president from 2012 to 2017 and was re-elected in 2022, has defended the electoral reforms necessary for strengthening democracy and ensuring a more inclusive political process.

His administration has emphasized the importance of moving forward with the elections as a crucial step toward consolidating the country’s fragile state-building efforts. However, details on his specific response to Farmaajo’s recent statement are yet to emerge.

The escalating political dispute in Somalia will likely attract attention from the international community, which has invested heavily in supporting the country’s stabilization and development.

The United Nations, the African Union, and various Western partners have consistently called for dialogue and consensus-building among Somali stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and democratic transition.