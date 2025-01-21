Somali President to receive prestigious award at Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is set to receive the Africa Presidential Leadership Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

According to an announcement from Villa Somalia, the presidential palace, the accolade recognizes his efforts in advancing peace, stability, and economic development in Somalia.

The award highlights President Mohamud’s leadership in addressing Somalia’s complex challenges, including conflict resolution, economic recovery, and nation-building. His participation in Davos also provides a platform to showcase Somalia’s progress and outline plans for future growth.

Peace and economic recovery

President Mohamud has prioritized peacebuilding and economic reform since assuming office in May 2022 for his second non-consecutive term.

His administration has worked to stabilize regions affected by conflict, strengthen governance, and attract international investment. These efforts have positioned Somalia as a key player in the Horn of Africa.

A significant milestone under his leadership was Somalia’s recent qualification for debt relief under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative. This achievement in December 2023 marks a major step toward economic recovery, unlocking access to international financing and enabling the government to invest in critical infrastructure and public services.

During his visit to Davos, President Mohamud is expected to deliver a keynote address focusing on Somalia’s economic potential and the government’s plans for sustainable development. Key sectors such as energy, agriculture, and telecommunications are expected to feature prominently in his discussions with global leaders and investors.

Strengthening international partnerships

The World Economic Forum offers Somalia a unique opportunity to strengthen its ties with the international community. President Mohamud is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with global leaders and stakeholders to discuss enhanced cooperation and investment opportunities.

Somalia’s strategic location along the Indian Ocean and its untapped natural resources make it an attractive destination for foreign investment. However, challenges such as insecurity, political fragmentation, and climate change remain significant hurdles.

President Mohamud is also expected to highlight Somalia’s vulnerability to climate change, which has exacerbated humanitarian crises in the country. Recurring droughts and floods have displaced millions, threatening livelihoods and food security.

In his engagements, the President will likely call for increased international support to build resilience and adapt to the impacts of climate change. This includes funding for infrastructure projects, disaster preparedness, and sustainable development initiatives.