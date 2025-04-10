Dubai to host the 2nd global Islamic FinTech awards 2025

A Prestigious Celebration of Innovation and Excellence in Shariah-Compliant Financial Technology

(April 09, 2025 Dubai – UAE): The 2nd Global Islamic FinTech Awards organized by AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) will take place on April 15, 2025 at the Dusit Thani Hotel Dubai, UAE. This esteemed event will recognize and honor groundbreaking achievements in Islamic FinTech, spotlighting the individuals, organizations and initiatives that are driving the convergence of financial technology and Shariah-compliant solutions.

As the Islamic FinTech sector continues to flourish—valued at $100 billion and projected to reach $180 billion by 2026—the awards ceremony will serve as a global platform to celebrate innovation, ethical finance, and financial inclusion. The event will coincide with the 2nd Global Islamic FinTech Forum (GIFT 2025), creating a synergistic environment for knowledge-sharing, networking, and collaboration among industry leaders, regulators, and innovators. They will explore cutting-edge developments in digital payments, Blockchain solutions, Islamic crowdfunding, and wealth management.

The awards will honor achievements across a diverse range of categories, including Best Islamic FinTech Startup, Shariah-Compliant Investment Platforms, Tech for Social Good, Best Islamic Digital Bank, and Best Islamic Blockchain Solution. Other notable categories include Best Islamic Cryptocurrency and Excellence in Islamic FinTech Regulation, showcasing the breadth of innovation in the sector.

Nominations are open through self-submissions or research-based recommendations by AlHuda CIBE’s expert team. The deadline for submissions is April 12, 2025 with finalists announced on April 13, 2025.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair, Managing Director of AlHuda CIBE, emphasized the significance of the awards: “The Global Islamic FinTech Awards are more than just recognition—they are a catalyst for growth and innovation in ethical finance. By honoring trailblazers in this space, we inspire further advancements that align with Islamic principles while addressing global financial challenges.”

Organizations and individuals are invited to submit nominations by completing the Awards Form available at www.alhudacibe.com/giftf2025/awards and emailing it to info@alhudacibe.com

Attendees can also register to witness the celebration of excellence at the Dusit Thani Hotel, UAE. 2nd Global Islamic Fintech Awards 2025 is a must-attend event for FinTech entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and Islamic finance professionals seeking to shape the future of ethical digital finance.

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provides state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Training Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 104 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry. For further Details about AlHuda CIBE, please visit: www.alhudacibe.com

