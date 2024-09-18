Turkey to send frigates for oil exploration in Somali waters

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – In a move to secure its energy interests in the Horn of Africa, Turkey is set to deploy naval frigates to protect a Turkish energy exploration vessel in Somali waters.

According to two sources familiar with the situation, the frigates will accompany the vessel, Oruc Reis, tasked with conducting seismic studies in the Somali exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

This development comes after a strategic agreement was signed earlier this year between Turkey and Somalia.

The agreement allows Ankara to explore and drill for energy resources within Somalia’s EEZ while also providing protection against external threats. The move highlights Turkey’s expanding influence in the region and its growing energy ambitions.

Turkey’s seismic survey in Somalia

The Turkish energy exploration mission, led by the vessel Oruc Reis, is a significant step for Turkey’s growing energy sector.

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that Turkish Petroleum has obtained licenses to explore three large fields spanning 5,000 square kilometers in Somali waters.

The Oruc Reis will conduct a 3D seismic survey in these areas, marking the first time such advanced technology has been used in Somali seas.

“This is the first time a Turkish research vessel will operate in the open ocean,” noted Tunc Demirtas, an analyst specializing in African affairs at Seta, a Turkish think tank.

The open waters of the Indian Ocean pose unique challenges, including potential threats from pirates and other hostile actors, which has led Turkey to take extra precautions to safeguard the mission.

The strategic importance of Somalia

Turkey’s interest in Somalia goes beyond energy. The deployment of frigates to protect Oruc Reis is part of a broader Turkish strategy in the region.

In recent years, Turkey has become more assertive in the Eastern Mediterranean, facing stiff resistance from Greece over territorial disputes and energy exploration rights.

Now, Ankara is shifting its focus to the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia, regions that pose new challenges and opportunities.

The waters surrounding Somalia are believed to be rich in untapped oil reserves, making them a prime location for energy exploration.

Minister Bayraktar expressed optimism about the potential findings, stating that initial data indicates promising oil reserves.

Should these expectations come to fruition, the exploration could significantly boost Turkey’s energy independence, allowing it to commercialize the oil quickly and incorporate it into its economy.

Oil discovery: A boon for Somalia’s economy?

Turkey’s agreement with Somalia includes a “production-sharing agreement,” ensuring that the Somali government will benefit from oil discoveries made within its waters.

“After giving the Somali state its rightful share, the remaining oil can be sold on the global market or brought to Turkey’s refineries,” Bayraktar explained.

This arrangement could be a game-changer for Somalia’s fragile economy, which has long struggled with poverty, instability, and underdevelopment.

For Somalia, the deal presents a double-edged sword. While the potential for oil revenue could bring much-needed economic relief, concerns have been raised about how the Somali government will manage these newfound resources.

Transparency, effective governance, and addressing local concerns will be crucial to ensuring the oil wealth benefits the Somali people rather than exacerbating existing challenges.

Security challenges in Somali waters

The waters off Somalia are notorious for piracy, and the region has seen significant maritime instability for years. The deployment of Turkish frigates is seen as a necessary measure to protect the Oruc Reis from pirate attacks and other security risks.

“Turkey is taking utmost caution because of the risks posed by both pirates and possible land-based threats,” Demirtas emphasized.

The presence of naval forces is intended to deter piracy and secure Turkey’s operations against any geopolitical challenges that could arise.

The Gulf of Aden is a vital maritime route, and any disruptions to Turkey’s exploration mission could have broader implications for global energy markets.

Turkey’s increasing involvement in Somalia’s energy and defense sectors can also be viewed through the lens of regional geopolitics.

Earlier this year, Somalia signed an agreement with Turkey to bolster its maritime defense capabilities, coinciding with Ethiopia’s military partnership with the breakaway state of Somaliland.

Under that agreement, Ethiopia gained the right to build a military port in Somaliland, prompting Somalia to strengthen ties with Turkey as a counterbalance.

Two rounds of talks mediated by Turkey between Somalia and Ethiopia failed to resolve tensions, and the situation remains delicate.

Turkey’s expanding military and economic presence in Somalia is considered part of a broader effort to project influence in the Horn of Africa, a region of increasing strategic importance due to its proximity to critical maritime trade routes.

The deal between Turkey and Somalia is one of several agreements that signify deepening ties between the two nations. In February, the two countries signed a defense and economic cooperation agreement to strengthen Somalia’s naval capabilities.

The oil and gas exploration agreement signed in March further cemented Turkey’s role in Somalia’s future energy development.

As Turkey continues to expand its energy ambitions, its presence in Somalia could become a cornerstone of its broader regional strategy.

Deploying frigates is just one aspect of this multi-faceted relationship, which combines defense cooperation with economic partnerships.