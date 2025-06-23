Farmaajo condemns Iran’s missile strike on Qatar

DOHA, Qatar – Former Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo on Monday issued a strong condemnation of Iran’s missile strike on Qatar, calling the attack a violation of international law and a dangerous escalation in an already tense region.

“I strongly condemn the Iranian aggression against Qatar that took place today,” Farmaajo said in a statement. “Launching missiles at the peaceful State of Qatar is a violation of international law. It also risks further escalating existing regional and global tensions. Iran must refrain from these illegal acts.”

The condemnation followed reports that Iran launched ballistic missiles targeting Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a key hub for U.S. military operations in the Middle East. The attack was part of Iran’s response to recent U.S. airstrikes on its nuclear facilities. Qatari and U.S. officials confirmed that all incoming missiles were intercepted, and no casualties or damage were reported.

Farmaajo’s rebuke carries particular weight given his close relationship with Qatar. Since leaving office in 2022, he has resided in Doha, where several members of his inner circle have also settled.

During his presidency (2017–2022), Qatar emerged as one of Somalia’s key allies, providing financial aid, infrastructure investment, and military equipment at a time when Mogadishu faced political and security challenges.

His government consistently aligned with Doha on regional matters, often resisting pressure from rival Gulf states to cut ties with Qatar during the 2017 Gulf diplomatic crisis. Farmaajo’s close partnership with Qatar became a defining feature of his foreign policy, making his condemnation of the Iranian attack not just a diplomatic statement, but a deeply personal one.

Qatari authorities confirmed the attempted strike but reported no casualties or damage, citing successful interceptions by air defense systems. The U.S. military also said all personnel at the base were safe.

Iran’s operation, dubbed “Announcement of Victory,” was framed by Iranian state media as a response to “aggression against its sovereignty.” While Iran reportedly warned regional governments in advance, the missile launches triggered widespread alarm across Gulf capitals.

Al Udeid Air Base, located southwest of Doha, is a key military base housing US troops in the Middle East and a key hub for US operations in the region.

It houses more than 10,000 US and coalition forces and serves as the forward headquarters of US Central Command (CENTCOM).

It was stablished through a defence cooperation agreement in 1996.