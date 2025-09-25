Farmaajo stands steady as Somalia’s opposition falters

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s former president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, may be far from Mogadishu, but his decision to keep his distance from the country’s chaotic opposition now looks increasingly wise.

On Wednesday, while opposition leaders marched to a police station with armed militias — sparking deadly clashes and public outrage — Farmaajo responded in a quieter but more deliberate way: with a statement.

A voice from abroad

The statement condemned the brutal beating of Sheikh Ahmed Siicow, an older man in Siinaay, whose assault by security officers had gone viral. Farmaajo called the scenes “a dark wound and a grave injustice” that shook the nation’s trust in its institutions.

He described the images of an elderly man and woman being struck as “an unbearable humiliation for our nation” and demanded that those responsible face justice. He also urged Somali citizens to stand with victims of forced evictions and warned security agencies against abusing their power.

“The rights and dignity of citizens are the foundation of the Somali state,” Farmaajo wrote, adding that repeated abuses would have long-term consequences for stability.

That careful choice of words stood in sharp contrast to the opposition’s actions the same day. Instead of letting the justice system handle the arrested officers, opposition leaders stormed Warta Nabadda police station with their militias, sparking gunfire with government forces. What could have been a moment to spotlight police abuse quickly turned into a public relations disaster.

Farmaajo, by staying outside the fray, appeared calm and statesmanlike. This has become a pattern. Unlike rivals who seek headlines with confrontations, he has chosen to express his views from abroad — measured, critical when necessary, but rarely inflammatory.

A record of restraint

The former president’s restraint is not a new phenomenon. After his time in office, he avoided exploiting security crises for political advantage. When Al-Shabaab struck, Farmaajo did not mock the government of the day or call for chaos. Instead, he urged unity behind the armed forces, even when rivals jeered.

“While others gamble with militias, Farmaajo has emphasized order and stability. That message resonates, especially when chaos dominates the headlines,” said Mohamed Abdi, a political analyst in Mogadishu.

By refusing to join the opposition alliance earlier this year, Farmaajo distanced himself from a string of blunders that have since damaged the alliance’s credibility. His choice to remain abroad and rely on statements has insulated him from the political missteps that now haunt his rivals.

His latest remarks struck a careful balance: empathy for victims, a call for accountability, and a warning to security forces — without inflaming tensions. That approach leaves him looking measured, even presidential, at a time when others appear reckless.

In Somalia’s turbulent politics, that distance may prove an asset. As frustration with both the government and opposition grows, Farmaajo has carved out a role as the man who stayed above the fray.

As one Mogadishu journalist put it: “He looks like the only leader who hasn’t been drawn into reckless adventures. And right now, that makes him stand out.”