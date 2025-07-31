Inside the sacking of Somalia’s national security advisor

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s National Security Advisor, Hussein Macalin, has been forced from his powerful post, the culmination of months of high-stakes political infighting, a scandal over stolen US military aid, and disagreements over foreign alliances, according to Caasimada Online sources.

The departure on July 25 reveals deep fractures within the administration of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at a critical time in its prolonged war against the Al-Shabaab extremist group.

While Macalin formally submitted his resignation weeks ago, sources inside the presidential palace, known as Villa Somalia, indicate he was ultimately pressured to leave. His ouster is attributed to a confluence of crises that sidelined him and made his position untenable, including being scapegoated for military failures and policy disputes.

A scandal over US aid

The friction reportedly began escalating in early 2024 with a scandal involving the disappearance of US aid intended for the Danab Brigade, an elite Somali commando force trained and equipped by the United States to lead counter-terrorism operations.

An American-led investigation in April 2024 uncovered that food aid and other supplies for the Danab forces had been misappropriated. According to Caasimada Online sources, officials at the Ministry of Defence and senior military leaders blamed Macalin’s office for failing to address the allegations adequately. Some security officials went further, accusing his office of complicity, claiming he was aware of the theft but failed to act.

This incident damaged trust and created a significant rift between Macalin and key figures in Somalia’s security apparatus, which relies heavily on international support from partners like the United States and Turkey.

Infighting over military strategy

Macalin’s influence was further eroded by sharp disagreements over military strategy and foreign policy, particularly concerning Jubaland, a federal member state in southern Somalia. He reportedly advised against a planned government military operation against the administration of Jubaland’s president, Ahmed Madobe, fearing it would sow division within the Somali National Army.

His advice was ignored, and when the offensive in the Raaskambooni region failed, his office was allegedly blamed for not providing a viable security plan.

His marginalization intensified amid sensitive geopolitical negotiations. Macalin was reportedly excluded from high-level discussions about deploying Egyptian troops to Somalia as part of the new African Union mission (AUSSOM).

This move came as Somalia strengthened ties with Egypt and Turkey in response to a controversial port access deal between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland, a deal Mogadishu views as a violation of its sovereignty.

Caught between competing factions within the president’s inner circle, Macalin was effectively sidelined, with his duties reportedly transferred to the President’s Chief of Staff.

A diverted ship and a tell-all book

After months of “professional isolation,” Macalin tendered his resignation as early as May 2025. However, President Mohamud delayed accepting it while searching for a successor.

The situation came to a head on July 20, 2025. On the same night, it was reported that a ship carrying arms for TURKSOM, Turkey’s vast military training base in Mogadishu, had been diverted to the semi-autonomous Puntland state, and the presidency moved to accept Macalin’s pending resignation.

Sources cited in the report claim Villa Somalia blamed Macalin for the leak of this sensitive information, using it as a final justification for his removal.

Adding to the pressure, Macalin is said to have authored a forthcoming book detailing the inner workings of Somalia’s security apparatus, its relationship with international partners, and decision-making within Villa Somalia. The manuscript has reportedly caused significant concern within the presidency over potential revelations of sensitive state information.

Hussein Macalin, who previously served as an advisor to former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, had a complex history, having once been associated with the precursor to Al-Shabaab before renouncing extremism.

His departure leaves a critical vacuum in Somalia’s security leadership as the government continues its offensive against Al-Shabaab and navigates turbulent regional politics. The ensuing power struggle to fill his role is expected to be intense among the president’s allies.