New ‘North-East Somalia’ state formed in Las Anod

Las Anod, Somalia – Delegates in the northern city of Las Anod on Wednesday formally established a new autonomous state named ‘North-East Somalia,’ a move aimed at creating a new federal member state and reshaping the volatile political map of the Horn of Africa nation.

The declaration solidifies a new political reality on the ground, coming nearly a year after local clan-based forces expelled troops from the self-declared republic of Somaliland, which had controlled the city for over 15 years.

In a constitutional convention, 417 delegates representing local clans unanimously approved a new constitution and a flag for the administration, which will govern the Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn regions. The new entity replaces the interim SSC-Khaatumo administration, which led the military and political campaign that secured the city.

“This is a great and historic result,” organizers of the convention announced after the vote, which was conducted by a show of hands.

The newly adopted flag features blue and green horizontal stripes with a white triangle on the hoist, bearing the emblem of a horse. The emblem pays homage to the famous steed of Sayid Mohammed Abdullah Hassan, a revered early 20th-century anti-colonial leader who is a national hero, particularly among the local Dhulbahante clan that spearheaded the new state’s formation.

The establishment of North-East Somalia aims to formalize its status as a Federal Member State, aligning it directly with the central government in Mogadishu and challenging the territorial claims of its powerful neighbors, Somaliland and Puntland.

A state born from conflict

The creation of the new administration is a direct consequence of a bloody conflict that erupted in Las Anod, the capital of the Sool region, in late 2022. Protests against a series of assassinations of local figures escalated into a full-scale armed struggle in February 2023 between Somaliland security forces and the newly formed SSC-Khaatumo forces.

After months of heavy fighting that displaced tens of thousands of people, SSC-Khaatumo forces, primarily drawn from the Dhulbahante clan, successfully pushed Somaliland troops out of Las Anod in August 2023, establishing complete control.

The conflict stemmed from long-standing local grievances against Somaliland’s administration and a desire for self-determination under the Somali federal system.

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but is not internationally recognized, continues to claim the Sool and Sanaag regions based on the colonial-era borders of the former British Somaliland protectorate.

To the east, the Puntland federal member state also asserts a claim over the territory based on kinship ties, as the Dhulbahante and Warsangeli clans are part of the Harti clan confederation dominant in Puntland. The new North-East Somalia state carves out a third path, rejecting the authority of both.

Lingering disputes and next steps

Despite the celebratory mood in Las Anod, officials involved in the process acknowledged that significant challenges remain.

“There are still disputes over power-sharing that need to be resolved,” one official involved in the administration’s formation told local media, speaking on condition of anonymity.

He noted that the Warsangeli clan, which predominantly inhabits the northern Sanaag region, still has unresolved grievances regarding its role and representation in the new state.

Such internal divisions could complicate the administration’s efforts to consolidate its authority across both regions. Political agreements may need to be revisited to address any formal opposition to the new constitution or structure.

With the constitution now approved, the administration’s immediate priority is to establish formal government institutions, including a parliament (legislative council) and a cabinet (executive council).

The formation of North-East Somalia introduces a new and assertive actor into one of Somalia’s most complex and long-standing territorial disputes. Its success will depend on its ability to manage internal clan dynamics, secure its territory, and navigate the intricate politics of federal Somalia, all while under the watchful eyes of its spurned neighbors.