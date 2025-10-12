Madagascar President says coup attempt underway

Antananarivo, Madagascar – Madagascar’s president said Sunday that a coup attempt is underway, escalating a political crisis after an elite army unit joined weeks of youth-led protests and demanded his resignation.

President Andry Rajoelina’s office issued a statement that an “attempt to seize power illegally and by force” had been initiated. It did not name the individuals behind the effort. However, it condemned the “attempt at destabilization” and called on national forces to defend the constitutional order.

The announcement followed a dramatic turn on Saturday, when troops from the elite CAPSAT unit sided with protesters. A commander, Col. Michael Randrianirina, said his forces had exchanged fire with security personnel, resulting in the death of one of his soldiers.

The situation in the capital, Antananarivo, was tense on Sunday. The African Union Commission urged all parties to exercise calm. The United States Embassy advised its citizens to shelter in place, calling the environment “highly volatile and unpredictable.”

In a concrete sign of the instability, Air France suspended flights to the capital until October 13.

Military factions break ranks

The claimed coup attempt in Madagascar follows open defiance by key security units. The CAPSAT unit, which was instrumental in a 2009 coup that first brought Mr. Rajoelina to power, now opposes him.

On Saturday, Col. Randrianirina told crowds from an armored vehicle that the president and top government officials “must leave power. That’s all.”

On Sunday, CAPSAT officers claimed they had assumed command of the country’s security operations and appointed a new army chief. The government has not verified these claims.

Another security branch, a unit of the paramilitary gendarmerie, also broke with the government. The Intervention Forces of the National Gendarmerie said in a broadcast statement that it was coordinating with CAPSAT. It prohibited “all use of force and any improper behaviour towards our fellow citizens.”

Youth-led protests fuel crisis

The unrest stems from large-scale protests that began on September 25. A movement calling itself “Gen Z Madagascar” organized the demonstrations, which were initially focused on chronic water and electricity shortages.

The protests quickly expanded to address widespread grievances, including poverty, the cost of living, and alleged government corruption.

The United Nations said at least 22 people have died and dozens have been injured in the demonstrations. The government disputes this death toll. The protesters, who have organized online, say that similar youth-led movements in Nepal and Sri Lanka inspired them.

President Rajoelina attempted to quell the unrest on September 29 by dismissing his entire cabinet. He appointed a military general as the new prime minister, but the demonstrations continued to grow.

Madagascar, an island nation of 31 million people, has a long history of political crises. Mr. Rajoelina, 51, first took power in 2009 after a military-backed coup forced then-President Marc Ravalomanana to flee.

He was elected president in 2018 and reelected in 2023, in a vote boycotted by opposition parties.

The current crisis represents the most significant challenge to his rule since his reelection. Thousands of protesters, joined by church leaders and opposition figures including Mr. Ravalomanana, gathered peacefully in Antananarivo on Sunday to honor the soldier killed on Saturday.

The president’s current whereabouts are unknown, though his office insists he remains in the country and in control of national affairs.