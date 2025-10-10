US courts Pakistan for Gaza force as first troops deploy

Islamabad (Somalia Today) – The United States is courting Pakistan to join a multinational Gaza security force, a diplomatic push that gained momentum on Thursday as the first US troops arrived in Israel to set up a command center for the mission.

The move turns Washington’s Gaza-force proposal from a sensitive discussion into an active operation, putting Islamabad in a difficult spot.

The initiative, part of a US-led plan to establish an “International Stabilization Force,” has sparked a heated debate in Pakistan, where any security cooperation involving Israel remains a political red line.

In a key development on October 9, 2025, US officials confirmed that roughly 200 American troops had been deployed to a “civil-military coordination center” in Israel.

They emphasized that no US soldiers would enter Gaza, saying their mission is to oversee humanitarian aid and logistics — while “partner nations” handle security on the ground.

Domestic backlash

Public and political backlash to the proposed Pakistan-Gaza deployment has been swift. Critics argue that sending troops to a conflict zone under Israeli oversight would contradict Pakistan’s decades-long stance of not recognizing Israel and its consistent support for Palestinian statehood.

Responding to the uproar, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar told reporters on September 30, 2025, that the final US plan “diverged sharply” from what had been discussed in initial diplomatic exchanges.

His comments followed calls from opposition leaders demanding greater transparency.

The situation recalls Pakistan’s 2015 decision when its parliament unanimously voted to stay neutral and reject joining the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen — citing fears of being dragged into regional conflicts.

The Gaza proposal comes at a time of improving relations between Washington and Islamabad. In September 2025, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir held high-profile meetings in the US capital.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced of US interest in investing in a commercial port terminal at Pasni in Balochistan — located close to the Chinese-operated Gwadar Port, a key node in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The reports have stirred strategic concerns in Beijing and Tehran.

However, senior Pakistani security officials downplayed the issue on October 4, 2025, saying any discussions were limited to commercial partnerships and that national interests would remain the top priority.

Pakistan walking a fine line

Analysts say Pakistan is walking a fine line — a balancing act made more urgent by the US troop deployment.

“By all indications, Pakistan is likely to be part of the multinational Islamic force, albeit in a zone that will be totally at the mercy of and surrounded by the Israel Defense Forces,” said Imtiaz Gul, executive director of the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in Islamabad.

With the US command structure now being established in Israel, the decision before Islamabad is no longer theoretical.

The country must now choose between strengthening its alignment with Washington — as outlined by the US State Department — or adhering to deep-rooted domestic opposition. The moment of choice has arrived, and it carries significant strategic weight.