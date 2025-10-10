Sweden secretly deploys soldiers to Somalia to aid US mission

Stockholm (Somalia Today) – Sweden’s government has secretly deployed a specialist military unit to Somalia to support United States counter-terrorism operations against the Al-Shabaab extremist group, a move that occurred without prior public or parliamentary debate, Expressen reports.

The deployment of Swedish soldiers in Somalia involves a small team of intelligence operators from the Life Guards’ 13th Security Battalion.

These specialists are experts in collecting and analyzing biometric data, including DNA, from blast sites and suspected militants. Their mission is to assist the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) forces in identifying and tracking Al-Shabaab members.

The Swedish government only briefed the parliamentary defence committee on the operation after the newspaper Expressen began questioning officials about it. Information provided to the committee was immediately classified, preventing public discussion.

The government maintains that the deployment does not constitute an “armed force,” a classification that would allow it to bypass a parliamentary vote.

This mission highlights a deepening, yet discreet, security collaboration between Stockholm and Washington in the Horn of Africa.

Classified Somalia agreement

The legal foundation for the deployment is a bilateral cooperation agreement on “peace and stability” signed between Sweden and Somalia in March. The contents of this agreement are confidential and remain secret.

Former Swedish Ambassador to Somalia, Joachim Waern, confirmed that he was authorized to sign the pact but referred all questions about its substance to the Defence Ministry.

Defence Minister Pål Jonson defended the mission, stating it “creates the legal conditions for Swedish personnel to operate on Somali territory.”

In a statement, Jonson’s press secretary, Johan Hjelmstrand, said the goal is to “enable training, advice and other support to the Somali army,” thereby strengthening Somalia’s own security capacity.

However, the lack of transparency has drawn criticism. Peter Hultqvist, chairman of the defence committee, declined to comment on the matter, citing the classified nature of the briefing.

The decision to commit resources to a US-led mission in Africa has also raised internal concerns at a time of heightened security tensions in Sweden’s own neighbourhood.

Forensic Security Intelligence Service

The Swedish unit, known as KTSU (Forensic Security Intelligence Service), is fully embedded with American forces.

According to reports, some personnel operate in the field to gather forensic evidence, while others focus on analysis and interpretation. The US specifically requested Sweden’s expertise in DNA profiling to help confirm the identities of killed or suspected terrorists.

This biometric intelligence is shared with both US forces and Sweden’s Security Service (Säpo). The team, numbering around 15 specialists, operates on a rotational basis.

The mission comes as the US continues its long-running campaign of drone strikes and special operations against Al-Shabaab, which it considers a significant threat to regional stability.

AFRICOM declined to comment on the Swedish involvement, directing inquiries to the Swedish government.

The deployment underscores Sweden’s strategic interest in contributing to global security efforts beyond its immediate region.

The defence ministry stated that such missions provide “important experiences that strengthen Sweden’s own capabilities” and support a “rules-based world order.”