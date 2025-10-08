Somalia regains its human rights mandate after 3 decades

Geneva (Somalia Today) — Somalia has regained complete control over its national human rights mandate after more than thirty years of external oversight, following a landmark decision by the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The Council adopted Resolution A/HRC/60/L.14 in Geneva without a vote, signaling broad international consensus and confidence in Somalia’s progress.

The resolution restores Somalia’s authority to manage its own human rights monitoring and reporting — responsibilities that had been handled externally since 1993, when the country descended into civil war.

A turning point in Somalia’s statehood

The new resolution ends the long-standing system of independent UN-appointed experts who had monitored Somalia’s human rights record. Instead, it introduces a new framework of technical cooperation and capacity-building between the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and Somali authorities.

Under the terms of Resolution A/HRC/60/L.14, the Council requested the OHCHR, “in close consultation with the Somali authorities,” to provide technical assistance aimed at improving human rights conditions across the country.

The resolution also instructs the Office to assess, monitor, and report on Somalia’s progress, and to present follow-up reports at the Council’s sixty-third and sixty-sixth sessions, both of which will be followed by interactive dialogues.

Importantly, the resolution does not renew the mandate of the Independent Expert on the human rights situation in Somalia, marking the official end of external oversight that began more than three decades ago.

The Somali delegation to the Council, led by Ambassador Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, Minister of Women and Human Rights Development, described the decision as a “great victory for the Somali people.”

“This outcome reflects the resilience of our nation and the growing trust that the world places in Somali institutions,” she said after the vote.

The Minister’s delegation had actively campaigned for the change, arguing that Somalia had made sufficient institutional progress to take ownership of its human rights obligations.

The decision was celebrated as a symbol of Somalia’s recovery and its reintegration into the global system as a responsible and capable state.

President Hassan: ‘A historic day for Somalia’

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud welcomed the move as a significant milestone in Somalia’s long path toward recovery.

“Today is a historic day, as Somalia has made tangible progress in statehood,” he said in a statement from Mogadishu. “For over thirty years, this national duty was managed from outside our borders. Somalia is now ready to fulfill its national and international obligations to protect and promote human rights.”

The president emphasized that the step reflects Somalia’s growing institutional maturity and the government’s commitment to building systems rooted in transparency, accountability, and respect for human dignity.

In a statement released on 8 October 2025, the Office of Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre hailed the resolution as “a historic milestone that restores Somalia’s full ownership and independence in managing its national and international human rights responsibilities.”

“This achievement,” the statement continued, “is part of Somalia’s broader effort to strengthen state-building, promote human rights, and uphold the collective commitment to protect the rights of all Somali citizens.”

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that reclaiming this mandate underscores both the “tireless efforts of national institutions” and the “confidence of the international community” in Somalia’s ability to uphold rights in accordance with its Federal Constitution, the Paris Principles, and the core values of the United Nations.

It also expressed deep appreciation to the Government of the United Kingdom for its continuous support in building Somalia’s human rights institutions and to the UN Human Rights Council and OHCHR for their sustained partnership throughout Somalia’s recovery.

Building a cooperative future

Although the independent expert mechanism has been terminated, Somalia’s relationship with the United Nations remains strong. The new framework emphasizes collaboration over supervision. Through the OHCHR, the UN will continue to provide technical assistance, training, and institutional support to Somali authorities.

The High Commissioner will also continue to monitor and report on the human rights situation, ensuring transparency and dialogue remain integral to Somalia’s progress.

This cooperative approach ensures that while Somalia has regained its mandate, international partners will continue to stand by the country as it strengthens its legal and institutional systems.

The Federal Government reaffirmed that human rights will remain “a central pillar of the National Transformation Plan, governance, and peace-building.”

It pledged to continue promoting justice, equality, and the protection of all citizens through national institutions that reflect both Somali values and international standards.

Officials in Mogadishu said the development belongs to the Somali people — a testament to their patience, unity, and determination.

“Somalia’s journey toward justice and equality continues,” the Prime Minister’s Office said. “This victory reflects our collective resilience and the progress of a nation rebuilding its place in the world.”