Somalia pushes Swahili in major East African integration drive

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Tuesday opened a major regional business summit in Mogadishu, urging the nationwide promotion of the Swahili language to accelerate Somalia’s integration into East Africa.

The initiative reflects a dual strategy to strengthen both economic and cultural ties across the region.

Speaking at the second East African Cooperation Business Conference (EACON-2025), President Mohamud said Somalia is ready to take on a leading role within the East African Community (EAC). Somalia officially joined in March 2024 as the bloc’s eighth member.

“Mogadishu is a city with a long history of trade and connectivity,” Mohamud said. “Hosting this conference shows Somalia’s commitment to playing an active role in regional integration and advancing peace and trade in East Africa.”

The summit brought together business leaders, academics, and policymakers to discuss ways to strengthen economic, political, and social cooperation.

Mohamud called on experts to provide evidence-based research to guide investments and policymaking, aligning with his administration’s focus on structured national development.

A strategic push for Swahili

In one of the summit’s most notable announcements, President Mohamud directed Somali universities to lead efforts in promoting and teaching Swahili — a language spoken widely across East Africa.

The move underscores Somalia’s intention to deepen its regional integration beyond trade and economics.

“I urge the Somali National University and all universities in the country to invest heavily in developing the Swahili language, which is the language of East Africa,” Mohamud said.

He described universities as essential institutions for producing and spreading knowledge that advances both national priorities and regional cooperation.

Education Minister Farah Abdulkadir echoed the president’s remarks, sparking broad public discussion in Somalia. Promoting Swahili — one of the EAC’s official languages — is seen as a practical way to overcome communication barriers and foster a shared regional identity.

Solidifying a new regional role

Somalia’s entry into the East African Community followed years of negotiation, culminating in its admission early last year. The membership marks a cornerstone of President Mohamud’s foreign policy, which aims to anchor Somalia within regional economic and security frameworks firmly.

Joining the bloc gives Somalia access to a common market of over 300 million people. It is also opening up opportunities for tariff-free trade and shared infrastructure projects. The government hopes these connections will also bolster domestic efforts to achieve long-term political stability and security.

The Mogadishu conference serves as a platform to highlight Somalia’s progress and investment potential. By promoting both business partnerships and cultural alignment, the administration is positioning the country for a more enduring and influential role within the region.

As EACON-2025 continues, delegates are expected to focus on harmonizing trade regulations and identifying cross-border investment opportunities. Yet, the push for Swahili stands out as a long-term cultural and diplomatic shift — a clear reflection of Somalia’s ambition to become a fully integrated and influential member of the East African bloc.