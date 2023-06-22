Mounting tension along the Kenya-Somalia border

Nairobi (Caasimada Online) – A wave of deadly incidents has swept across north-east Kenya, as escalating violence linked to the terrorist organization al-Shabab, leaves a rising death toll.

With seven individuals killed in two separate improvised explosive device (IED) incidents, security forces and civilians alike are being subjected to an aggressive offensive by this al-Qaeda-affiliated group.

Late on Tuesday, four individuals met a tragic end when an IED struck an escort vehicle for a bus convoy between Banisa and Mandera.

In an unexpected twist, the responding security team from Banisa also fell under attack.

The Mandera police station described the ensuing chaos, stating, “Upon reaching the scene, they were attacked by suspected al-Shabab fighters.

The officers managed to repulse and flush them out, and rescued the two (wounded) and retrieved the bodies.”

A similar situation occurred in the Elele Settlement of the same region when a public service vehicle encountered another IED, resulting in the death of three individuals.

Elwak Wargadud Division police station reported this incident on Wednesday, revealing that five more people were wounded.

The individuals or groups responsible for setting the explosives are yet to be determined.

The al-Shabab menace

For over a decade, al-Shabab has waged war in an attempt to overthrow Somalia’s central government.

In order to exert pressure on Kenya to withdraw troops from peacekeeping missions supporting Somalia’s government, the group has executed numerous attacks within Kenyan borders.

This ongoing conflict is a significant source of instability, with the past two weeks alone witnessing attacks that resulted in an additional ten casualties, as per police reports.

Furthermore, attrition operations conducted by al-Shabab terrorists target logistics and security forces along the Kenya-Somalia border, with the past month witnessing the deaths of at least 30 people.

Efforts to combat terrorism

Amid these grim statistics, there remains a glimmer of hope as Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale recently announced the government’s plans to modernize the military and police artillery.

This strategy, aimed at thwarting further al-Shabab attacks within Kenya and neighboring Somalia, is expected to take effect next year.

“We will include sophisticated armored personal carriers with the ability to detect improvised explosive devices along the areas under their command,” Duale confirmed while addressing a gathering in Garissa county on Tuesday.

In addition, the government plans to purchase advanced equipment over the next three months to aid the police and the Kenya Defense Forces in their battle against terrorists.