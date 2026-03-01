27.1 C
Mogadishu
Sunday, March 1, 2026
English

National Human Rights Commission rejects claim of director general

By Asad Cabdullahi Mataan
1 min.
Bookmark
Bookmarked

Share

Mogadishu, Somalia – The National Independent Human Rights Commission (NIHRC) of Somalia has formally rejected a claim by Mr. Mustafa Mahamoud to the position of Director General, declaring that the claim has no legal basis and carries no legal effect on the Commission’s official work.

In a statement dated 1 March 2026, members of the Commission said Mr. Mustafa Mahamoud was not appointed through an open, transparent, and legally compliant recruitment process, as required under the procedures governing independent institutions in Somalia.

The Commission stated that there is currently no lawfully appointed Director General, and stressed that any appointment to such a post must be made only through a process that is open, merit-based, and in line with national law.

According to the statement, any action taken to appoint a Director General outside the legal powers and mandates of the Commission is inconsistent with the laws of the country.

The Commission specifically cited Law No. 16 of 27 June 2016, which established the National Independent Human Rights Commission, and Article 117 of the Provisional Federal Constitution, saying both provisions guarantee the Commission’s independence, administrative procedures, and accountability.

It further informed Somali citizens, government institutions, stakeholders, and the international community that Mr. Mustafa Mahamoud’s claim to the Director General post is unlawful and should not be recognized as valid in relation to the Commission’s functions or decisions.

The statement also reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to protecting the institution’s independence, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring transparency and accountability in its operations.

The press release included a photo and profile material referencing Mr. Mustafa Mahamoud, as the Commission sought to clearly identify the individual whose claim it was rejecting.

If you want, I can also turn this into a full newsroom-style article (Somalia Today / AFP-style tone) with a stronger lead, background context on the Commission, and quote formatting.

- Advertisement -
QORAALKII HORE
Landlocked Ethiopia adds maritime force ‘to deter’ war
QORAALKA XIGA
Djibouti’s Guelleh blasts Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, UAE role
Asad Cabdullahi Mataan

Read more

Local News

Caasimada Online is a reputable and reliable source of news and information on Somalia. As the largest Somali news site, we are dedicated to providing our readers with accurate and up-to-date coverage of the country's politics, society, and culture. Founded in 2009 by a Somali-American journalist, Caasimada Online is owned by Caasimada Media Group and headquartered in Mogadishu. In addition to keeping our readers informed, we strive to promote democracy in Somalia. If you have any questions or comments, please don't hesitate to contact us at [email protected]

Important Links

Trending

Social Media

© Caasimada Online 2012 | All Rights Reserved