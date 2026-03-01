National Human Rights Commission rejects claim of director general

Mogadishu, Somalia – The National Independent Human Rights Commission (NIHRC) of Somalia has formally rejected a claim by Mr. Mustafa Mahamoud to the position of Director General, declaring that the claim has no legal basis and carries no legal effect on the Commission’s official work.

In a statement dated 1 March 2026, members of the Commission said Mr. Mustafa Mahamoud was not appointed through an open, transparent, and legally compliant recruitment process, as required under the procedures governing independent institutions in Somalia.

The Commission stated that there is currently no lawfully appointed Director General, and stressed that any appointment to such a post must be made only through a process that is open, merit-based, and in line with national law.

According to the statement, any action taken to appoint a Director General outside the legal powers and mandates of the Commission is inconsistent with the laws of the country.

The Commission specifically cited Law No. 16 of 27 June 2016, which established the National Independent Human Rights Commission, and Article 117 of the Provisional Federal Constitution, saying both provisions guarantee the Commission’s independence, administrative procedures, and accountability.

It further informed Somali citizens, government institutions, stakeholders, and the international community that Mr. Mustafa Mahamoud’s claim to the Director General post is unlawful and should not be recognized as valid in relation to the Commission’s functions or decisions.

The statement also reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to protecting the institution’s independence, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring transparency and accountability in its operations.

The press release included a photo and profile material referencing Mr. Mustafa Mahamoud, as the Commission sought to clearly identify the individual whose claim it was rejecting.

